Talk about peaking at the right time of the season.
The 1981-82 Missouri Southern women’s basketball team finished the regular season 17-11 and 7-7 in the Central States Intercollegiate Conference, good for fourth place. It was a vast improvement from the previous season when they finished 10-19 and 4-10 to tie for sixth in the CSIC.
But when the postseason arrived in 1982, the Lady Lions — yes, they were the Lady Lions back then — went on a six-game winning streak that landed them in the championship game of the NAIA Tournament.
"We just got hot at the right time," said guard Brenda Pitts Davidson. "It was an unbelievable moment."
Last Saturday afternoon players from that team received commemorative rings as part of Missouri Southern's women’s basketball alumni day. Athletics director Jared Bruggeman, current coach Ronnie Ressel and former athletics director Sallie Beard made the presentations.
Players on hand in addition to Pitts Davidson were Nina Bakke, Pam Brisby, Kim Castillon, Linda Castillon Williams, Janelda Dvorak Fields, Shawn Gough Kasten, Lynn Iliff Onstott, Nancy Lane Hampton, Lisa Alley Mitchell, Teresa Moore Neely, Christy Nitz Pittman and team manager Jean Beatie.
Not present were Karen Stein and coach Jim Phillips.
Brisby, Pitts Davidson and Phillips are members of Missouri Southern’s Athletics Hall of Fame, and the team was the fifth team inducted into the hall.
Brisby, the Lions’ 6-foot-2 senior All-American center, credits Phillips for the team’s 13-game improvement in victory.
“We were a little bit nervous,” she said. “We had a new coach, but we knew from Day 1 that he believed in us. And we like to talk about how he took a broken team – because we were basically the same team with one junior college transfer (Dvorak) – from last in the conference to second in the nation because he believed in us. Such a good man and such a good heart, he fixed us. We had been broken. We didn’t even know we had been broken until he came and fixed us.”
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Missouri Southern ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak, but it won the NAIA District 16 tournament inside Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium by beating Missouri Western 55-48 and William Woods 76-62.
Brisby scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Lady Lions' third victory of the season over the Griffons. Pitts and Linda Castillon added 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Mitchell had 11 rebounds.
Brisby totaled 23 points against William Woods, giving her 667 points for the season, the most by any basketball player in MSSU history. Dvorak had a monster game with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Pitts netted 18.
AREA TOURNAMENT
The Area IV tournament also was held at Missouri Southern, and the Lady Lions defeated Milton (Wis.) 59-49 and Grand View (Iowa) 59-57 to earn their second title in as many weeks.
Mitchell, who was Pitts' teammate at Southwest High School in Washburn, Missouri, collected 14 points, 21 rebounds, six steals and four assists against Milton. Brisby and Pitts had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Lady Lions trailed Grand View 54-49 with 4:32 remaining and 57-54 with 2:51 left, but baskets by Linda Castillon and Brisby a minute apart put Missouri Southern ahead by a point with 1:35 left. Grand View missed three shots — two from point-blank range — on its ensuring series, and after Brisby found Dvorak's contact lens on the floor, Brisby sank a free throw for a two-point lead. Grand View missed a 25-footer at the buzzer.
Brisby made 13-of-17 shots and finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds against Grand View.
NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
The area title put the Lady Lions in the national tournament at Kemper Arena in Kansas City. MSSU was the sixth seed, but it knocked off third-seeded Charleston (W.Va.) 74-65 in the first round and No. 2 Berry (Ga.) 59-57 in the semifinals.
Brisby set national tournament single-game records with 16 field goals, 34 points and 21 rebounds against Charleston, which averaged 81 points per game. Dvorak and a dozen points and a dozen rebounds, and Linda Castillon added 11 points.
Berry held Brisby to 14 points, but her jumper in the lane with 17 seconds left snapped a 57-57 tie. Mitchell led the Lions with 16 points, followed by Pitts with 14 and LInda Castillon 11. Castillon also had a late steal — Berry's 27th turnover of the game.
Southwestern Oklahoma lived up to its No. 1 seed in the championship game, opening a 20-4 lead in the first eight minutes en route to an 80-45 victory.
Brisby scored 16 points despite foul trouble and having to leave the game with a back injury after a girl fell on her during a rebound battle with 2:48 left. Dvorak added 10 points for the Lady Lions.
Brisby was named to the first team on the all-tournament team after setting tournament records with 64 points, 36 rebounds and 25 field goals. Pitts was second team all-tournament and received the hustle award.
“We just got together and decided we were going to make it happen, and (Coach Phillips) believed in us," Brisby said. "That’s all it took.”
RECORD BOOK
Players on this team can still be found in the MSSU record book, including two of the top five career scorers in Brisby (third with 1,728 points) and Linda Castillon (fifth with 1,387). Brisby also holds the career record for rebounds (1,139) and games (119), single-season marks for points (775) and rebounds (433) and single-game rebounds (32).
Linda Castillon holds the single-season record for steals (102), and Pitts is second in assists (162) and fourth in steals (89).
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been 38 years,” Pitts Davidson said. “It’s unbelievable. This has been a great experience for all of us. We’re all Southern girls forever.”
