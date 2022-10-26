This year’s MOSO Madness had many reasons to excite Lion fans on Wednesday night inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
For one: fans got a sneak peak at the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team that returned the majority of its roster fresh off a run to the NCAA Division II tournament last season.
And two: MOSO Madness marked the unofficial head coaching debut of MSSU men’s coach Sam McMahon.
“This is for the kids to have fun,” MSSU women’s coach Ronnie Ressel said. “It’s the first look for the Lions fans to see our kids play. I thought our kids did a really good job tonight.”
Added McMahon, “It was a great turnout and a lot of fun. The guys had a lot of fun. They enjoyed it. They played fast. But more so, we enjoyed it and made some memories.”
There were two scrimmages between both the men and women’s squads with each having a 20-minute running clock.
The MSSU women started off the night’s action with the White team defeating Green 27-20. There was also a 3-point shootout that saw Amaya Johns win 16-13 over Kryslyn Jones in the finals.
“We wanted to make sure we got up and down the floor and competed with each other, take care of the basketball and share the basketball,” Ressel said. “Not turn it over a whole lot. I thought we did that tonight. We made some nice moves and had good shots. I’m pleased with that. I’m excited about our new kids. I think all of our returning kids have gotten better. It’s just if we can continue to defend like we are capable of, and I think we have a little more offensive punch this year. We have more people that can shoot the basketball and do different things with it. I’m excited.”
On the men’s side, the Green team downed Gold 44-33. A 6-foot-6 guard, Tyriqe Jackson also won the dunk contest.
Wednesday night was a success, according to McMahon.
“Anytime we step on the court, we want to compete,” McMahon said. “We are going to use this time to get better and play as hard as we possibly can, and be great teammates. Most importantly, tonight was about having fun and putting on a show for the fans.”
The MSSU women open the season with an exhibition at Division I Wichita State on Tuesday.
The Lions start regular season play at the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic against Lubbock Christian and Minnesota — Duluth on Nov. 5-6 at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.
The MSSU men open the season in the Kansas City Crossover Challenge on Nov. 11-12 against Minnesota State — Mankato and Winona State also at Municipal Auditorium.
