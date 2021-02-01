As the calendar flipped to February, the MIAA basketball schedule flipped to Missouri Southern's favor.
The Lions, after playing five of seven games on the road in January, now have six of their remaining eight regular-season games at home.
Missouri Southern has a three-game homestand this week, beginning tonight against Northwest Missouri. The Lions also entertain Lincoln on Thursday night and Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
The MSSU athletics department has updated its attendance policy for the remaining home games.
Maximum seating capacity inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center has been increased to 20% — up from 10% — with approximately 720 total fans allowed at each game. In addition to season-ticket holders, MSSU faculty and staff (non-season-ticket holders) and students can use their university IDs to gain entrance.
Faculty, staff and students will be allowed to sit in the general admission section. Only season-ticket holders will be allowed to sit in reserved seating.
As in the past, only two doors will be used for entry — Door 1 near Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium and Door 10 (near the parking lot with the large set of stars leading to the entry). Temperature checks will be taken, and fans must sit in their assigned seats.
Masks will be required for entry and must be worn while in the building, and social distancing is expected.
