Just like in Missouri Southern's previous three meets, the individual race was for second place.
The Lions' Gidieon Kimutai and his teammates repeated as champions in the MIAA Cross Country Championships that ran Saturday morning on their Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The Lions placed five runners among the top-14 and scored 35 points, followed by Northwest Missouri with 56, Central Missouri 100, Fort Hays State 111 and Nebraska-Kearney 115. It's the 12th MIAA title for the Lions — all since 2000.
"We knew that Northwest would be the challenge," Lions distance coach Jamie Burnham said. "I've told them that all year long, and these guys stepped up and took care of business today."
Kimutai, a sophomore, covered the 8,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 37 seconds and beat Northwest Missouri's Jhordan Ccope by 22 seconds.
"I led pretty much the whole race," Kimutai said. "Before the half part of the race, I was ahead. It's pretty cool, so I felt really good today. I was expecting some tough competition today because it is a conference meet. A lot of people give a lot of effort to get the title. I was prepared for today."
Kimutai had won the first three meets on the Lions' schedule this season, winning by eight seconds at Southwest Baptist, 17 seconds at the MSSU Stampede and one second against a strong field at the Lewis (Ill.) Crossover in Chicago.
"Gidieon winning ... I hate to say it's routine now but the guy is just amazing," Burnham said. "He had an awesome race. He took control of it. What more can I say. They jogged the first 1,000 meters and then he just took off, and they couldn't stay with him. He's an amazing person and an amazing athlete."
After a 2-3-4 finish by Northwest Missouri, the Lions' Nickson Kiptoo placed fifth (24:29), Ryan Riddle was seventh (24:42) and Cody Berry finished eighth (24:45).
Two more Lions earned all-league honors by finishing in the second-10 — Jared Ozee 14th and Nathan Painter 17th.
"It went pretty close to plan," Burnham said. "Cody, Nickson ... Nathan Painter ran out of his mind today. I don't know how big of a PR that was for him. He was our No. 6 guy, but still he had an awesome race."
The rain that was in the forecast earlier in the week never materialized.
"This morning when I saw the weather, it was going to be cold but it wasn't going to rain," Kimutai said. "So I was really happy because running in the rain isn't so easy."
"It was perfect," Burnham said. "The rain held off; the course held up. It wasn't terribly muddy or anything. It was just a great day."
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas finished sixth with 157 points, 19 ahead of Emporia State.
Bryce Grahn and Nathan Jones took 13th and 20th, respectively, for Pittsburg State and received all-league recognition.
