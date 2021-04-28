Missouri Southern’s Bailey Belcher and Rylie Johnson were named to the all-MIAA women’s soccer team, announced Wednesday by the league office.
Belcher, a senior forward, scored a team-high five goals for the Lions this spring. She has 14 career goals, which is sixth-best in school history. Her 10 points this season gave her 30 for her career good for ninth place in school histroy.
Johnson, senior defender, set a career high with 10 shots this season. She was part of the Lion defense that recorded two shutouts this spring, and she’s been part of eight shutouts in her career.
The all-conference team consists of 12 first-team and 12 second-team selections, and this year’s team does not include a position criteria.
This spring the league was split into Northwest and Southeast divisions, and each team played five divisional matches that helped determine seeds for the postseason tournament.
Central Oklahoma won the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Missouri Western last Sunday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
