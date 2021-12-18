The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team had the proverbial chip on their shoulder after suffering a tough setback to Central Missouri on Thursday night.
And Lincoln just so happened to fall victim to it.
Behind strong efforts on both ends of the floor, the Lions (7-4, 4-1 MIAA) led from start to finish and secured a 81-66 victory over the Blue Tigers on Saturday afternoon inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“After getting blown out by 30, we really wanted to come out and prove that wasn’t us,” said MSSU junior Christian Bundy, who fired in a career-high 29 points. “We just wanted to have a bounce back game.”
No win comes easy in the MIAA, but it was evident in MSSU’s play throughout the 40 minutes of action.
Bundy handed the Lions a 12-4 lead after sinking a pair of free throws with 14:16 to play in the first half. Lincoln rallied to cut the score down to 29-28 after Tre’vion Crawford knocked down a 3-pointer in transition at the 5:40 mark.
But MSSU erupted with a 9-4 burst to take a 38-32 lead at the break in a stretch that featured a jumper from Lawson Jenkins, fastbreak layup from Winston Dessesow, two freebies from Bundy and one free throw from Stan Scott.
The Lions were hungry and out for blood.
“We talked about our guys having pride in putting on that uniform and pride in representing your school,” Boschee said. “We had to understand it’s more about us. It’s about everybody in the program. The alums, boosters and former players. You have to take pride in that. Taking pride is competing. They got a job to do. If you are going to do a job, do it the right way.”
MSSU got off to a strong start in the second half, pulling ahead 47-38 after Scott drilled a 3 at the 15:09 mark. The Blue Tigers’ Yaniel Vidal punctuated a 12-4 response with a triple to trim the deficit to 51-50.
Lincoln did not draw any closer the rest of the way.
On the next possession, Avery Taggart hit a 3 to build the Lions lead to 54-50 and MSSU followed with a 14-6 run to take a commanding 68-56 advantage after a layup from Scott with 4:46 to go in the game.
A Nixa product, Bundy eclipsed his previous career-high of 25 points with four free throws in the final three minutes. He shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and 14 of 18 from the charity stripe.
The 6-foot-5 forward also pulled down seven rebounds to go with four assists.
“I didn’t even know (about the career-high) honestly until I was about to shoot the last two,” Bundy said. “RJ Smith on the bench was like, ‘You are two points off from 30.’ I got really nervous and I missed the second one, but I’m glad I got 29. My teammates just believe in me and coaches believe in me. Any of us can go off on any given night. It just so happened to be me tonight.”
Added Boschee, “We made it a point to get him the basketball. I thought he was patient. He made a couple good passes out of (the post) and was able to draw 13 fouls and get to the free throw line and step up and make those. It was huge for us, especially down the stretch to break it open.”
Scott put together another big night for MSSU. He had 22 points and five rebounds, while Alex Jones contributed seven points and as many assists.
The Lions shot 46% from the field and 72% from the free throw line. MSSU had a 37-32 advantage in rebounds, while the Lions’ defense came up big with 21 turnovers.
“We weren’t perfect by any means, but the biggest thing I’m happy with is seeing our guys respond and bounce back in a convincing fashion and get a win,” Boschee said.
MSSU heads into Christmas break and resumes action at No. 2 Northwest Missouri at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.
“It’s the best Christmas present you can get,” Bundy said. “We are going to go home and enjoy our families, stay in shape. We have a tough road trip at Northwest.”
