HAYS, Kan. – Kinzer Lambert found himself open on the offensive end, and he cashed in his opportunities.
Lambert, 6-foot-4 senior guard, popped in 24 points to match his season high and lead No. 18 Missouri Southern past Fort Hays State 85-67 on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions (10-2, 3-0 MIAA) won at Gross Memorial Coliseum with their first road victory over the Tigers since 2012, and they gave head coach Jeff Boschee his first victory in the building.
The Lions never trailed, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 57 percent from the 3-point arc, and they finished strong in both halves.
The Tigers (6-5, 0-3) sliced a 10-point deficit in half to trail 26-21, but the Lions outscored the Tigers 15-3 in the last four minutes of the half to lead 41-24 at the intermission. Parker Jennings and ReggieTharp scored in the paint and Jennings hit a 3 from the right wing for the first seven points, and Lambert hit the final eight points with treys from the top of the key and right corner and a baseline drive for a reverse layup.
“Parker flared me on one, and then Reggie kicked it to me,” Lambert said. “The last one, I’d hit a couple so I knew (the defenders) were going to fly by. So I shot-faked and got to the basket.”
The Lions maintained a double-digit cushion in the second half until the Tigers tallied 10 straight points – the last six on Calvin Harrington 3s from the left corner – to climb within 69-62 with 5:16 left.
The Tigers had one possession to pull closer but turned the ball over, and the Lions’ Cam Martin was going for a dunk when he was intentionally fouled and pushed into the basket standard by Devin Davis, resulting into a flagrant foul.
Players gathered under the basket, and Tharp and Harrington were hit with double technicals. And MSSU trainer Stephen Kim was ejected for leaving the bench area.
“Nobody but the head coach is supposed to come off the bench,” Boschee said. “Stephen, our trainer, came out to help along with Coach McMahon. So they kicked out our trainer. That’s the first time I’ve been involved in a trainer getting kicked out.”
After order was restored, Elyjah Clark and Martin made two charities apiece, and Lambert and Clark hit 3s sandwiched around a Braelon Walker lay-in for an 81-62 lead with 2:32 left.
“We’ve done that a couple of times this year, been up and then let (the opponent) get back in it,” Lambert said. “This time we finished it out, stayed positive, stayed together.”
Lambert tallied 16 first-half points and finished 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-9 from the arc, tying his career high for 3-pointers.
“I was open a lot,” Lambert said. “If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it. Any time … I love to shoot.”
“He made some big-time shots,” Boschee said. “Defensively I thought he was really good on Hutchings. He scared me a little bit with his size and the ability to put the ball on the floor. (Lambert) was all over the place. He was really good on help defense, coming over and jumping balls, had a block, seven rebounds. He did a little bit of everything. He was tough tonight.”
Clark and Walker tallied 14 points apiece, and Tharp scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.
Martin was held to seven points, his first time in 44 games with the Lions that he did not reach double figures. But his 11 rebounds led the Lions to a 38-28 advantage on the boards.
Jared Vitztum went 5-of-8 from distance and netted 17 points for the Tigers. He had 14 points in the second half but did not score in the final 11 minutes.
Harrington added 11 points for the Tigers, who hit 39 percent overall and 43 percent from distance.
