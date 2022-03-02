The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team is in unfamiliar territory entering the MIAA Tournament.
After earning the No. 3 and 4 seeds the previous two seasons, the Lions (14-14, 11-11 MIAA) are the No. 6 seed as they clash with third-seeded Fort Hays State at 8:15 p.m. Friday night in the tourney quarterfinals inside the historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
And the position of underdog is what this MSSU squad is embracing.
“I don’t think anybody expects us to do anything,” Lions head coach Jeff Boschee said. “There’s no pressure on us. It’s just a totally different situation we have been in. We just have to go in there and play loose, play free and understand all the pressure is on Fort Hays.”
The Lions endured their ups and downs this season, including down the stretch. MSSU dropped five of its last six games, but considering the history of March Madness, one-game playoffs can be a crapshoot.
“Throughout the course of the year, we’ve had our struggles but I feel like we are all staying together,” said freshman Avery Taggart, who was one of two Lions to earn All-MIAA honors Tuesday. “We have been working through those struggles. Coach Boschee has been keeping us together. The team has been staying together.
“We are definitely embracing that underdog status. We all just want to go out on the right foot. We want to show everyone what we are about because we know we can do something special in the tournament.”
Fort Hays (22-5, 17-5 MIAA) enters the tournament ranked 18th in the country. The Tigers closed out the regular season winning six of their last seven, with their only loss to No. 13 Northwest Missouri during that stretch last Saturday.
In its only matchup this season, FHSU led from start to finish against the Lions and claimed an 89-71 victory at home on Jan. 20. Six-foot-eight forward Jared Vitztum and 6-0 guard Kaleb Hammeke poured in 22 points apiece to power the Tigers.
Boschee expects nothing different from FHSU come Friday.
“Hays has been running the same thing since I’ve been in the league,” Boschee said. “They are a tough team defensively. They are going to be physical with us. They got multiple guys that can score with (Jared) Vitztum inside. He’s probably going to be a first-team all-league guy. (Kaleb) Hammeke up on the perimeter who will be up there in all-league. Those two guys are going to pose a lot of problems for us. Nyjee Wright has been playing a lot better. (Coach) Mark (Johnson) does an unbelievable job with those guys up there. We have to be ready to fight and be as physical as they are.”
One of the top bigs in the MIAA, Vitztum is tops on the team with 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest this season. Hammeke is close behind, averaging 14.4 points while leading the squad with three assists per game.
“With Hammeke, he’s trying to get downhill and trying to get to the rim,” Taggart said. “We have to keep him out of the paint, being good on ball screens. Vitztum is just a big dude. He’s going to finish at the basket and get his mid-range shots going. We just have to eliminate his touches and be aggressive with how we deny them.
“I think we match up with them really well. It’s all about playing hard, getting to our spots and flowing offensively. We have to be very sound defensively.”
Boschee, who picked up career win No. 150 earlier this month, said Monday’s practice was light. The team planned to ramp things up over the next three days to prepare for Friday, but the focus is on keeping the players fresh for the postseason.
“If we are fortunate enough to be (in Kansas City) for three days, it’s a long three days,” Boschee said. “We have to make sure we keep the guys’ legs and their minds ready to go.”
A senior and the other Lion to receive All-MIAA recognition, Stan Scott finished out the regular season leading MSSU with 15.5 points per game. Senior forward RJ Smith led the way on the glass with 7.6 rebounds while averaging 12.8 points a night.
Taggart, Winston Dessesow and Christian Bundy average at or around 10 points per game for the Lions. But since being inserted into MSSU’s starting lineup on Jan. 22 against Nebraska Kearney, Taggart leads the Lions in scoring with 16 points per game.
The underdog Lions are ready to prove the doubters wrong.
“We’re definitely excited for the opportunity,” Taggart said. “We are just grateful to be in the tournament.”
Boschee added, “We’ve had a down year for our standards, but at the same time, we still have an opportunity to make some noise in March and see what can happen.”
