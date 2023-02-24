The Missouri Southern men's basketball team dropped its second-consecutive game with an 84-64 loss at Washburn on Thursday night.
By halftime the Lions (16-11, 12-9 MIAA) had already dug a 19-point hole trailing 46-27 and just couldn't find their way out of it.
Sam Thompson led MSSU in scoring and shot a perfect 6 for 6 from the field for 15 points. Thompson was 3 for 4 on free throws. Avery Taggart added 11 points while Parker Long scored 10.
The team shot just 37% overall and an abysmal 17% from beyond the arc. The Ichabods were north of 50% in both categories (52.8% on field goals and 55% from deep).
Washburn (14-13, 11-10 MIAA) was paced by Jaden Monday with 23 points. Others in double figures were: Andrew Orr (16), Michael Keegan (14) and Tyler Nelson (12).
Southern was outrebounded 42-27.
The Lions are back in action on Saturday at No. 2 Northwest Missouri starting at 3:30 p.m.
