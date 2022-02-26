The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team held a 58-57 edge towards the midway point of the second half before suddenly going on an offensive dry spell.
That proved costly against No. 15 Central Oklahoma, now a regular-season MIAA champion.
UCO erupted with a 38-18 run over the final 13 minutes of action en route to a 95-76 victory over MSSU on Saturday afternoon inside Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Okla.
The Lions finished the regular season with a 14-14 overall record and 11-11 mark in the MIAA. MSSU will be the No. 6 seed in the MIAA Tournament next week.
“They (UCO) shot the ball extremely well,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview. “We got mixed up quite a bit in some of our ball screen coverages. I loved the way our guys competed. If we compete like that, we’ll give ourselves a chance every time we play. It’s tough for our guys but we have to keep on fighting and see what we can do in the tournament. Everybody is 0-0 now.”
After Stan Scott hit a jumper to give the Lions a one-point lead with 12:53 to play in the game, the Bronchos pulled in front 67-61 thanks to a 10-3 run. That stretch was capped with a pair of freebies from Davon Richardson with 9:31 to go.
UCO extended its lead even more as Callen Haydon hit a 3-pointer to give the Bronchos a 78-67 advantage with 5:43 remaining.
MSSU cut the score to 83-73 when Stan Scott hit a triple with 2:40 to play, but UCO put the game out of reach with six unanswered points after that. Haydon buried two charities to hand the Bronchos’ an 89-73 advantage with only 1:21 left.
The Lions got off to a strong start with a 39-37 lead at the break, but shot 36% in the second half compared to 46% in the opening half.
UCO (23-5, 18-4 MIAA) was paced by Jaden Wells with 18 points and nine rebounds. Haydon contributed 17 points and eight assists, while Cam Givens added 15 points.
Isaiah Wade and Richardson rounded out the Bronchos’ in double-figures with 14 points apiece.
Lawson Jenkins put together a big game for MSSU with 18 points, including 6 of 11 in attempts from beyond the arc. Avery Taggart posted 16 points, while Scott finished with 14 and Winston Dessesow tossed in 12.
The Lions finished with a whopping 18 3s in the contest. Taggart and Dessesow had four triples apiece as well.
“I thought the first half we moved the ball really well,” Boschee said. “Out of our 15 field goals, we had 12 assists. Defensively in the second half, I thought (UCO) did a lot better job of finding our shooters. We weren’t getting as many open looks compared to the first half, but they turned it up. Anytime they’re scoring at the clip they were, it gives them a little bit more energy on the defensive end. We just struggled to score there in the second half.”
MSSU will take on No. 3 seed Fort Hays at 8:15 p.m. Friday night in the MIAA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
“We got to believe,” Boschee said. “We need a couple of good days of practice. If they compete like that, they will give themselves a chance every time they play. We have to continue to keep on fighting.”
