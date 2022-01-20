FORT HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team came up on the wrong end for the third straight game.
The Lions fell to Fort Hays State 89-71 on Thursday night in front of 1,925 spectators in an MIAA contest inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.
Surging out to a 48-40 lead at the break, the Tigers (12-3, 7-3 MIAA) built sizable separation in the second half by outscoring the Lions 41-31 in the final 20 minutes.
“That’s kind of been the story of us,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview. “The first half we are good, but the second half we are awful. It’s frustrating. I’m doing a bad job. Our guys aren’t playing hard on the defensive end of the floor. I’m frustrated. We have got to figure things out.”
FHSU controlled the momentum of the game early on as Kaleb Hammeke capped a strong start with a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 12-4 lead at the 14:52 mark.
But the Lions countered with a 17-10 run over the next six minutes as a jumper from Winston Dessesow cut the deficit to 22-21. The Tigers showed signs of pulling away in the first half after a Jared Vitzum triple gave FHSU a 36-29 lead with 4:16 to go, but MSSU answered with a quick 5-0 run to make it a two-point ballgame just a minute later.
The Tigers closed out the half on a 12-6 run to build a eight-point lead at the break. The Lions started off the second half on a strong note as Stan Scott scored the first four points to cut the hole to 48-44, but FHSU went on a 17-8 run over the next 10 minutes to build a 65-52 lead.
MSSU hung tough down the stretch as a 3 from Dessesow made the game 75-67 with 4:16 to go, but the Tigers pulled away with a 14-4 run in the final minutes.
“We are not stopping anybody and getting guys in front of us,” Boschee said. “It’s miscommunication. That is stuff that experienced teams make. We have to guard. We’re almost in February and we have 50-some practices. We can’t keep making the same mistakes over and over and over again. We have to figure it out. We have to find a way to get some toughness. We have to find a way to get a little more care and represent Missouri Southern a lot better than what we are doing.”
Hammeke and Vitztum scored 22 points apiece to lead the way for FHSU. Vitztum pulled down a team-high eight rebounds to go with a team-best four assists.
Nyjee Wright added 18 points for the Tigers, while Elijah Nnanabu chipped in 11.
The Lions (8-7, 5-4 MIAA) were paced by Scott with 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the field. He also hit his only attempt from beyond the arc and went 8 of 12 from the free throw line while grabbing nine boards.
Avery Taggart had another solid game for the Lions, posting 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
“I would say it’s a lack of toughness right now,” Boschee said. “The first part of the year, I thought we had some toughness. RJ (Smith) goes down. We rallied around each other. We got some big wins where we made big plays down the stretch. Right now, we don’t have that. It’s a good learning lesson. As frustrated as they may be, we have to keep on fighting.”
MSSU plays at Nebraska Kearney at 4 p.m. Saturday.
