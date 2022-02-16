The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team had all the momentum six minutes into regulation.
But then things just unraveled.
Pittsburg State went on a huge run and led 48-35 at the break en route to a 95-82 triumph over the Lions in MIAA action on Wednesday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Kim Anderson was elated as his Gorillas improved to 7-18 and 6-13 in the MIAA. It’s PSU’s first victory in Joplin since 2011.
“It was a good win,” said Anderson, who coached in his 600th career game while earning win No. 364. “I’m happy for the guys. I really am. They’ve fought adversity all year. They’ve fought injuries. They’ve fought COVID. They’ve fought all kinds of stuff. To be able to come out and put 35 minutes together, that was pretty good for us.”
MSSU slipped to 13-11 overall and 10-8 in the league. The Lions remain sixth in the MIAA.
“Awful — there’s no other way to explain it,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “Two different teams showed up in the first 10 minutes and we forgot there was 25 more minutes to play in the game. When we have to coach effort, we are not any good. We were coaching effort all night, begging guys to get back on defense. It wouldn’t do it. That’s my fault as a coach to not be able to get through to them. You would think as a competitor you would want to do that, but we just couldn’t do it.”
MSSU started on fire with a 13-2 start following a jumper from Winston Dessesow with 14:23 left on the clock in the first half.
And a 3-pointer from Lawson Jenkins handed the Lions a 23-15 advantage with 10:41 left in the half. Redshirt freshman Avery Taggart added a pair of freebies to stretch MSSU’s lead to 30-18 with 8:21 to go in the opening half.
But then PSU erupted.
The Gorillas went on to reel off 24 straight points and pulled in front 42-30 with 2:52 left. PSU took its first lead of the ballgame when R.J. Lawrence nailed a 3 to give the Gorillas a 31-30 lead at the 5:19 mark.
A layup from Alex Jones stopped the bleeding for the Lions and a 3 from Jenkins made the score 44-35 for MSSU with two minutes to go in the first half.
PSU responded with four unanswered points — a jumper and free throw from Tyler Hawkins and free throw from Magic Reliford — to end the half and led 48-35 at the break.
The Gorillas led 63-42 with 12:15 left in the second half, but back-to-back steals and 3s from MSSU’s Dessesow and Jenkins cut the lead to 72-56 with seven minutes to go.
Stan Scott came up with five straight points to trim the deficit to 83-73 for the Lions with 1:50 left. Dessesow also buried a triple to cut the lead to 87-78 for MSSU, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
“We made some shots,” Boschee said. “We played with a little bit more energy, turned them over with the full court press. We dug ourselves to big of a hole. It is what it is. Like I said, we were begging them to play hard. If we continue that, it’s going to be a pretty short season here.”
A 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, Reliford scored a season-high 24 points to lead PSU. Reliford made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 3-point field goal attempts.
Lawrence added a career-high 21 points, while Hawkins added a season-best 18 points as well.
“We need as many shots (in the arm) as we can get,” Anderson said. “I think this team has had a habit of getting a lead or getting a big deficit and coming back. It was just like tonight. We got behind 11-2 and then 30-18, but then all of a sudden, we were up 13 at the half. I’m not sure who that was.
“I think one of the most impressive things for me was (the lead) didn’t go from 13 to 4. We kept building it, building it. We got it up to 25, but then that clock went really slow. Was it even running? I’m not even sure it was running. But I’m happy for our guys.”
The Lions were led by Jenkins with 24 points as he went 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 10 from long-range.
Scott scored 15 points, while Dessesow added 13. RJ Smith had eight points and 10 boards.
MSSU shot 44% from the field, but got to the free throw line just nine times (7 of 9) compared to 32 attempts for the Gorillas. PSU went 28 of 32 from the charity stripe.
These two MIAA rivals face off once again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Pittsburg at John Lance Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.