Missouri Southern is favored to repeat as the men’s Central Region cross country team champion.
“According to the rankings we are the favorite,” Lions distance coach Jamie Burnham said. “But it will be tough with Northwest Missouri and Augustana, and I’m not going to count out Sioux Falls. They have not had a great year, but they showed up last year.”
The Central Region, comprised of teams from the MIAA, Northern Sun Conference and Great American Conference, is being held at Missouri Southern’s Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course for the second straight year. The women’s race begins at 10 a.m. today, and the men’s race will follow at 11:15.
The top three teams and the top three individuals not on those top three teams qualify for the national championships on Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.
This year’s men’s race might develop into a replay of last year’s race since the top nine finishers a year ago were underclassmen, led by champion Gidieon Kimutai of Missouri Southern. Both the Lions and Kimutai had successful title defenses in the MIAA Championships two weeks ago on their home course.
The Lions’ Nickson Kiptoo and Cody Berry also return after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in last year’s regional. Also running for the Lions today will be Ryan Riddle, Josh Webb, Kevin Koester and Jarod Ozee.
“The guys have been pretty focused the last two weeks,” Burnham said. “They know what they have to do. If they do what they are supposed to do, hopefully we can walk away with a championship. It will be a challenge. It won’t be easy.”
The Lions have been ranked No. 1 all season in the Central Region and are sixth in the latest national poll. Augustana, which won the NSIC title 10 of the last 11 years, is seventh nationally, and MIAA runner-up Northwest Missouri is 11th.
Aaron Runge of Augustana is the men’s NSIC champion.
Oklahoma Baptist won a tight battle for the GAC men’s title with 50 points, followed by Harding 52 and Southern Arkansas 55. Dylan Douglas of Harding was the individual winner.
In the women’s race, U-Mary, Augustana and Pittsburg State finished 1-2-3 last year, and they occupy the same spots in the latest regional poll. Pittsburg State was unranked until winning the MIAA two weeks ago, led by individual champion Piper Misse.
U-Mary, ranked No. 5 nationally, won the Northern Sun title with 21 points, and No. 7 Augustana was second with 37. Thirteen of the top 14 finishers in the conference race were from those schools, led by Ida Narbuvoll of U-Mary who won by 1 minute, 25 seconds.
Oklahoma Baptist claimed its third straight GAC women’s crown, and Anna Morris of East Central was the individual winner.
Missouri Southern’s women are ranked seventh in the region. The Lions’ lineup today consists of Julianna Determan, Kelie Henderson, Maegen Derfelt, Mady Gepford, Alice Evans, Janna hautala and Danielle Prince.
“It’s going to be a tall order for the women,” Burnham said. “If they run better than they did at conference, they might have a chance.
This is a good region in both the men and women, one of the top three in Division II with the others being the Midwest and South Central.”
Central Region polls
Men—1, Missouri Southern. 2, Augustana. 3, Northwest Missouri. 4, Minnesota State-Moorhead. 5, Central Missouri. 6, Sioux Falls. 7, Fort Hays State. 8, Nebraska-Kearney. 9, U-Mary. 10, Oklahoma Baptist.
Women—1, U-Mary. 23, Augustana. 3, Pittsburg State. 4, Central Missouri. 5, Oklahoma Baptist. 6, Winona State. 7, Missouri Southern. 8, Nebraska-Kearney. 9, Minot State. 10, East Central.
