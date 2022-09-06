MADISON, Ill. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team took sixth place on Tuesday as the Lions competed in the Arch Cup, hosted by the University of Missouri - St. Louis at Gateway Golf Links.
Southern put a pair of teams in the field with the A team placing sixth and the B team placing eighth. The A team shot a team score of 579, while the B team finished at 583.
Tradgon McCrae led the way for the Green and Gold as he shot a one-under par 70 in round one and two under par 69 in round two to finish three-under par for the tournament at 139. McCrae had three birdies in each round to finish tied for 8th place.
Ben Epperly shot a four-under par in round two and finished one-under par at 141 for the tournament and was tied for 15th. Jonathan Sanchez was one under on round two and finished even par at 142 and tied for 18th.
Fielding Campbell, Luis Limon and Josh Hamnett all shot identical 36-hole scores of 147 to finish tied for 33rd, while Ben Marckmann and Connor Williamson shot a 15 to finish tied for 46th.
Dylan Bagley shot a 152 and was tied for 53rd, while Alexander Page finished at 154 and was tied for 61st.
As a team, the A team had 27 birdies over the 36 holes, while the B team managed 23 throughout the day.
Missouri-St. Louis posted a ten-under par in round two to win a close three-stroke margin over Missouri S&T in the team standings.
McKendree's A team was third, followed by Maryville in fourth. Lindenwood was fifth, followed by the Lions' A team, Drury's A team, the Lions' B team, UMSL's B team, Illinois-Springfield, Rockhurst, Quincy, McKendree's B team and Drury's B. team to round out the team standings.
Southern will be back in action on Sept. 19-20 in the NSU Men's Golf Classic, hosted by Northeastern State at Muskogee CC. It will be the first MIAA designated points event of the season.
MSSU WOMEN IN 9TH
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The MSSU women's golf team is in ninth place after day 1 of the Central Region Preview played at Adams Point GC in Blue Springs.
The Lions shot a 310 as a team, the lowest round in MSSU women's golf history, besting the previous low of 312 set last season.
Southern was led by Kylie Carnes who shot a round-one score of 74, posting a birdie and an eagle on the back nine.
Lily Allman was tied for 36th as she shot 78, while Filippa Guldberg and Aida Nunez shot identical scores of 79 and were tied for 43rd. Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro and Julianna Washka both shot an 82 over the first 18 holes to be tied at 55th.
Nebraska-Kearney shot a two-over 290 and is two strokes in front of Henderson State who finished second.
Northeastern State and Arkansas-Monticello were tied for third, while Augustana, Harding, Oklahoma Baptist, Southwest Minnesota State, the Lions, Southern Nazarene and Southwestern Oklahoma round out the top-ten team scores.
The teams will be in action on Wednesday with the Lions teeing off at 8:30 a.m. from hole one.
