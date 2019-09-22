The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s track teams represented the university well in the 30th running of the Southern Stampede on Saturday morning at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The sixth-ranked Lion men couldn’t have asked for a better showing, taking first place as a team while having the top individual performer as well. The MSSU men finished with a team total of 55, besting Northwest Missouri (70) by 15 points.
“We did OK today,” MSSU coach Jamie Burnham said. “In a smaller race, Northwest Missouri might have beaten us. We are going to have to close the gap. We are capable of doing that, but we just have to put it all together at the right time.”
Southern sophomore Gidieon Kimutai was the individual champion in the men’s 8k race. His first-place time of 24 minutes, 42 seconds was 17 seconds faster than second place, improving by 43 seconds from last year’s time.
“What is there to say?” Burnham said with a laugh. “The guy is just amazing. He is a special individual who does everything asked of him without complaining. He is going to keep getting better.”
The Southern men closed with three additional top-15 finishes as senior Nickson Kiptoo (25:05) placed 10th, sophomore Ryan Riddle (25:09), a Webb City product, finished in 11th and senior Cody Berry (25:09) placed 12th.
“It was an awesome race from Nickson, who had been sick recently,” Burnham said. “Cody Berry had a great race, too. We will get Ryan figured out where he needs to be in this shuffle, but he will be there.”
“The community support has been awesome,” said Riddle, who is in his first season with Southern after transferring from Tulsa. “Seeing everybody come out and support our teams has been a huge motivation booster. It is just awesome being home and getting to see my family all the time. I feel like I fit into this school really well.”
SOUTHERN WOMEN TAKE THIRD
The Missouri Southern women took third place with a score of 106. Missouri State (100) took first, while Cal State East Bay (101) placed second.
“This was better than I thought it might be,” Burnham said. “This was a great start for them. Julianna, Ashlee and Kelie each had an awesome race. … It was a good day for the women.”
The Lion women were paced by junior Julianna Determan, who finished the women’s 5k in fourth place in a time of 17:34, more than a minute faster than last year’s time.
“I felt really strong today,” Determan said. “It was so much cooler this year. I was really proud of how our team did, too. We had three girls break 18 (minutes) this year. Last year, we only had one.”
Junior Ashlee Kuykendall placed seventh at 17:44, while sophomore Kelie Henderson (17:58) placed 12th to give the Lions three top-15 runners.
“Ashlee was out all spring season with a stress fracture, and she is just now getting back to where she was,” Burnham said. “Kelie is our number three, and she did a really great job. These girls are only going to get better.”
GORILLA MEN AND WOMEN TAKE FIFTH
The Pittsburg State men (192 points) and women (164) took fifth place in their respective races.
“I thought we did just fine,” Pittsburg State coach Russ Jewett said of the Gorilla women. “We don’t have a tremendous amount of depth. I thought we had a good 102 finish in the top 10. … We can still do a little better, but we were solid. I thought it was a good outcome.
“I was really pleased with (the men’s) finish. Our goal was to be top five based on all of the teams in the field.”
The Gorilla women were paced by senior Piper Misse, who finished in seventh place in a time of 17:47. Senior Cassidy Westhoff also finished in the top 10, crossing the finish line ninth place in a time of 17:55.
“They both got a fairly aggressive start,” Jewett said. “(Piper) was outside of the top 10 for a while, but was able to push really well at the end and was able to pass some folks the last three-quarters of a mile. Cassidy executed her first mile really well … and was gaining with Piper towards the end, so that was encouraging.”
The Pittsburg State men were led by junior Bryce Grahn, a transfer from Southwestern College, who placed 20th in a time of 25:38.4. Sophomore Ben Kahnk was 39th.
“Bryce Grahn did a great job of leading us,” Jewett said. “I was really pleased with his race. He is new to the program this year as a transfer, but really fits right in.”
OZARK CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
The Ozark Christian College women met the national qualifying time for the NCCAA Division II meet.
The Ambassadors finished 14th in the College Division with 407 points and an average time of 24:24. Jordyn Patterson was OCC’s top finisher, placing 48th in 21:08.
The OCC men, who have already met the national qualifying time, were 13th in the College Division with 353. The Ambassadors’ Eli Connatser finished 25th in 27:22.
