TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State men's and women’s track and field teams showed well on day one of the 2021 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Washburn on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions' men’s team sits first, picking up 57 points to lead Central Missouri by 19 points going into the final day. The MSSU women have 33 points and are in third, trailing Central Missouri by 24 points.
Pittsburg State's women’s team sits in second place, compiling 45 points while trailing the Jennies by 12 points. The PSU men have scored 28 points in the meet and are in third place.
Championships start at 11 a.m. today with the conclusion of the men’s heptathlon. Field events begin at 1 and running events start at 2.
Day one for Southern saw Claire Luallen get things going with a new school record in the pentathlon and a score that is the best in Division II this year. Luallen scored 3,915 points to pass the previous record of 3,854 points from Allie Heckemyer set in 2018.
Luallen won the 60m hurdles, finished fourth in the high jump before winning the shot put and long jump. She also pulled in a second-place finish in the 800m to win the pentathlon. The 3,915 points are an NCAA automatic qualifying mark, punching Luallen’s ticket to nationals.
Luallen also picked up another all-MIAA performance, finishing third in the long jump with an provisional mark of 5.79 meters.
The men dominated the 5K as they finished 1-2-3-4 led by Gideon Kimutai, who set a new MIAA record in a provisional time of 14:04.09. Ryan Riddle was second, five seconds off the place, while JP Rutledge and Jarod Ozee placed third and fourth, respectively.
Josh Fulmer won the weight throw and teammate Peyton Barton finished second. Dean Howard picked up an all-MIAA honor as he hit an provisional mark of 5.01m in the pole vault to finish third.
The sprints went well for Southern — Jasmine Deckard qualified in the 60 meters and Cameron Linville qualified in the men's 60. The Lions had three qualify for the finals of the women's 60 hurdles in Precious Olatunji, Luallen and Cornesia Calhoun-White.
Malachi Pipkin qualified for the finals of the men's hurdles, while Chardae Overstreet and Deckard both qualified in the 200 finals. LaNea Wallace and Overstreet qualified in the women's 400, while Gabe McClain qualified in the men's 800m.
PITTSBURG STATE
For the Gorillas, Haven Lander captured an MIAA title and set a new PSU indoor record in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 10 inches. Asia Anderson captured the MIAA title in the long jump (19-2.5).
Trace Mosby finished as the runner-up in the pentathlon with 3,858 points and Hannah Honeyman raced to a third-place finish in the 5,000 meters in 17:48.32.
For the PSU men, the distance medley relay of Connar Southard, Graham Hudelson, Matt Wilson and Mason Strader captured the title with a time of 9:48.91. The relay shattered the Gorillas school record as well as the MIAA meet record.
Konner Swenson placed fourth in the weight throw (61-4.75), Cameron Wright finished fifth in the pole vault (16-1.25) and Bryce Grahn placed fifth in the 5,000 meters (14:30.20).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.