Perhaps motivation can come from Missouri Southern's worst men's basketball defeat in four seasons.
"Throw it away, move on," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Hopefully it makes them mad."
The Lions (4-5) are back in action at 3:30 this afternoon against Emporia State at White Auditorium.
The Hornets (6-4) are fresh from a 75-72 home victory over Pittsburg State on Thursday night.
Trailing 72-69 with 1:34 left, the Hornets tied the game on Jumah'Ri Turner's three-point play with 1:19 left. Austin Downing's basket in the lane put ESU ahead with 45 seconds left, and Downing was fouled after making a steal and hit one free throw for a three-point lead with 19 seconds left.
Turner, 6-foot-2 senior guard, led the Hornets with 24 points. Mayuom Buom, 6-foot-10 freshman, had a season-high 17 points to almost triple his season scoring average, and Downing added 14 points and seven assists.
"A really talented team," Boschee said. "I know they lost one big kid, but (Washburn) lost three (starters) and still popped us pretty good. They are always tough playing at home. Coach(Craig) Doty does a good job."
Missouri Southern, by contrast, is coming off a 99-58 loss at hot-shooting Washburn, which hit 59% from the field, 51% from 3-point range and tied its school record with 18 3-pointers.
It was the Lions' worst loss since a 99-66 home loss to Central Missouri in 2017, and Boschee did not see the 41-point setback coming.
"I thought we had pretty good practices," he said. "I thought our energy was good before the game. I thought our energy was good at the start of the game. We were energetic defensively. We were getting some stops. I thought they made some tough shots, and we had some tough breaks. We'd guard for 20, 25 seconds and give up and offensive rebound, and they would score off that."
Cam Martin led the Lions with 26 points, matching his league-leading average.
Freshman Lawson Jenkins tied his season-best with four 3-pointers for 12 points, marking the third consecutive game the Lions have had only two players score in double figures.
The Lions are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
"We have to find out what we're made of, see if they have any heart, see if they have any fight," Boschee said. "A little big of adversity, and you can either crawl up and go in a shell or come out swinging and fighting."
MSSU vs. EMPORIA STATE
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-5)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 4.9
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 7.4
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 25.8
G Keryn Collins, 5-10 fr. 4.3
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 12.8
EMPORIA STATE (6-4)
Pts.
F Dallas Bailey, 6-6 sr. 6.7
F Tyreek Robinson, 6-6 so. 0.8
F Mayuom Buom, 6-10 fr. 5.6
G Austin Downing, 6-0 gr. 13.1
G Jumah'Ri turner, 6-2 sr. 16.6
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: White Auditorium, Emporia, Kan.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (128-66).
Series: MSSU leads 54-31 after a 71-58 road victory last season. The Lions are 21-21 on the road against the Hornets.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
