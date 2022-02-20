One silver lining to this past Saturday for the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team was that it clinched a spot into the MIAA tournament.
But before all the talk about the tournament, the Lions look to get back on track with three road games in five days against Missouri Western, Washburn and Central Oklahoma to end the regular season this week.
MSSU (13-12, 10-9 MIAA), positioned sixth in the league standings, opens up the road-trip at MWSU at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a single-game matchup. Re-joined by the women’s team, the Lions then travel to Washburn at 7:30 Thursday before finishing out the regular season at Central Oklahoma at 3:30 Saturday.
MSSU is currently on a three-game skid that includes back-to-back setbacks to Pittsburg State.
“We still have to finish the best we can,” Lions head coach Jeff Boschee said. “I knew this was going to be a hard stretch. Obviously, we wanted to get the one on Wednesday. We didn’t show up to play. We put a lot of pressure on (Saturday) game and I feel some of the guys played with pressure on their backs. We got to worry about Missouri Western now. We have to go into the tournament going forward, not on our heels.”
Coming off a big win over Emporia State, the Griffins (13-14, 9-10 MIAA) have plenty left to play for. MWSU is currently seventh in the league and secures an MIAA spot with one more victory.
MSSU topped the Griffons 78-68 just 11 days ago at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The Lions rode a 30-23 first half en route to the 10-point triumph and were led by 17 points each from Avery Taggart, Stan Scott and Christian Bundy.
MWSU was paced by Will Eames with a game-high 21 points. Eames, a 6-foot-7 forward, led the Griffons’ with 25 points in the team’s 80-75 victory over ESU on Saturday.
Against the Ichabods earlier this season, MSSU suffered a 87-72 setback at home. WU dominated the Lions 43-35 on the glass and picked up 13 points off turnovers in that contest with Jeremy Harrell leading the way with 13 points.
Tyler Geiman posted 16 rebounds and added 12 points as well.
The Ichabods, riding a four-game winning streak, are 17-9 overall and 14-6 in the league. WU currently sits fourth in the MIAA.
And then there’s MIAA-leading UCO. The Lions defeated the No. 18 Bronchos 77-75 at home in their MIAA opener as five different individuals finished in double-figures for MSSU.
Alex Jones led the way with 14 points, while Winston Dessesow and Martin Macenis had 13 apiece. Bundy added 12 points and Scott tossed in 10.
UCO, which shot just 33% from the field in the second half, was paced by Cam Givens with game highs in points (30) and rebounds (10). Since that matchup, the Bronchos have won 17 of 19 games in the conference, headlined by a 76-75 overtime win over then No. 2 Northwest Missouri.
It’s a tall order in the last week of the season for the Lions. But a few road wins would go a long way towards building momentum for MSSU as it heads into tournament play in two weeks.
“We have a chance to play three more games that are guaranteed and we are going to try and work our way out of this rut, try to go into the tournament in full stride,” Boschee said.
