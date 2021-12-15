Success can come in the simplest of ways.
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team has found that success through simply embracing practice and translating that over to game action.
“We have been videoing our practices and making sure we are doing the right things,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “You can see it on film. The guys are picking up things better defensively. Offensively, they are moving the ball well. They are playing unselfishly. We don’t have that 25-point per game scorer, but we have guys who are consistent and guys who can give us production every single night. That has been huge.”
Fresh off perhaps their strongest defensive showing of the season in a 67-53 victory over Rogers State, the Lions (6-3, 3-0 MIAA) are one of just four teams left unbeaten in MIAA play.
MSSU looks to remain hot as they play host to Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Mules sit at 4-3 and 1-2 in the MIAA. UCM has dropped two straight contests to conference unbeatens Missouri Western (79-65) and No. 2 Northwest Missouri (77-53).
Gavin Pinkley, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior, is the team’s top scorer. He averages 12 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 48% from the 3-point arc. Ja’Cor Nelson averages 10.1 points a night and leads the team with 5.7 rebounds.
“I think the biggest thing is UCM is really good defensively,” Boschee said. “They do a great job of helping, especially in the gaps on dribble penetration and getting hands on the basketball. Pinkley can really shoot the ball. That is always a struggle when you have post players who can step out and stretch the floor.
“They are coming off a tough loss against Northwest, so they will be extremely hungry and try to get their swagger back a little bit. Defensively, that’s my biggest concern with them. We have to take care of the ball.”
Since suffering a 74-54 setback to Arkansas Tech on Nov. 23, the Lions have beaten John Brown (72-63), Central Oklahoma (77-75), Newman (74-70) and RSU during their winning streak.
And MSSU has accomplished that all while being without its top scorer and rebounder in RJ Smith.
Stan Scott, a 6-4 senior guard, put together a breakout game against the Hillcats last Saturday. He scored a season-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals.
“Stan was just out there playing basketball,” Boschee said. “He wasn’t concerned about things he can’t control. I think sometimes it gets in his own head. He had great energy at practice all week and I think that carried over for him. We’ve been trying to get him to understand he needs to play hard on both ends of the floor, and on Saturday, he turned the corner. He has to keep on doing it, though.”
Dessesow is the team’s second leading scorer. He averages 15.2 points per game, while Scott comes in at 14.8.
Christian Bundy (10.8) rounds out the Lions’ in double figures.
“We have to make sure we don’t get too full of ourselves and not let success get to our head,” Boschee said. “We have to continue to keep taking steps each and every day. We talk about getting 1% better everyday. If we can do that, we are going to end up pretty good. It’s still early. We have a lot to learn, but the biggest thing is being humble and keeping that chip on our shoulder.”
