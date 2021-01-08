Missouri Southern saw the coronavirus pandemic cancel its NCAA Tournament appearance last March and its preseason schedule for this season.
The calendar has turned to a new year, but 2021 certainly hasn't provided the best of starts for the Lions, who will be missing two starters when they play at 3:30 p.m. today at rival Pittsburg State.
Sophomore guard Winston Dessesow suffered another knee injury and likely will be out until at least February. He's the Lions' No. 3 scorer at 12.8 points, and he's second on the team with 22 assists.
Junior forward Christian Bundy pulled a calf muscle this week and is doubtful for today. He's averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, and he scored in double figures in two of the last three games.
Kyle Younge, who's made four starts this season and tallied 23 points at Newman in the second game of the season, will start at guard. A freshman — either 6-foot-7 Lawson Jenkins or 6-5 Avery Taggart — will start at forward.
"We'll throw some young ones out to the wolves and see what they got," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said.
The Lions (4-3) haven't played since their 88-86 home loss to Missouri Western on Dec. 19.
"It seems like a real long time ago," Boschee said. "We got a scrimmage in last week. It may have helped a little bit more, but it's not just the same."
Pittsburg State (4-4) lost 84-69 one week ago at home to No. 1 Northwest Missouri.
"They have a lot of new guys, kind of like us," Boschee said. "They have a couple of guys who can really score the ball. (Bobby) Arthur-Williams at 6-7 at the 4 spot poses a problem with his size. He can step out and shoot it from the perimeter but also go post up. (Quentin) Hardrict is coming off a 27-point game (against Northwest Missouri), and you watch the Missouri Western game (87-84 victory on Dec. 17), Martin Vogts can really fill it up. He hit a ton of 3s in the second half to bring them back into the game.
"We're definitely going to have to play well, play good on the defensive end. In our scrimmage I thought we did a pretty good job of guarding. We're still having issues taking care of the basketball, turning it over way too much. We have to limit that and sit down and guard if we're going to be victorious."
Arthur-Williams (13.9), Vogts (12.8) and Hardrict (10.3) lead a balanced Gorillas' attack that has four more players around seven points per game. The Gorillas have averaged 75.1 points and allowed 78.2.
Cam Martin, 6-9 senior center, leads the Lions and the MIAA at 24.7 points per game, and he's fifth in the league with 8.6 rebounds.
Stan Scott, 6-4 senior guard, contributes 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.
The Lions' team scoring averages are almost identical — 79.3 points scored and 78.1 allowed. They have scored eight more points than their opponents as all seven games have been decided by single digits.
But a big bugaboo for the Lions has been turnovers — 114 total and only 93 assists.
"We cleaned it up a little bit in the Missouri Western game, but you look at our assist-to-turnover ratio, we have one guy (Dessesow) who has a good amount of assists who is positive in the assist-to-turnover ratio," Boschee said. "Everybody else is negative. We just have to find a way to get shots, keep it simple, take great shots.
"We've had a ton of practice time," Boschee said. "I'm ready to be off the practice floor and let our guys play some basketball against somebody else."
MSSU vs.
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-3)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 4.6
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 4.6
or Avery Taggart, 6-5 fr. 1.2
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 24.7
G Kyle Younge, 5-10 so. 5.9
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 15.3
PITTSBURG STATE (4-4)
Pts.
F Bobby Arthur-Williams, 6-7 gr. 13.9
F Zach Burch, 6-6 sr. 7.5
G Quentin Hardrict, 5-10 jr. 10.3
G RJ Forney, 6-3 fr. 2.4
G Martin Vogts, 6-1 jr. 12.8
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: John Lance Arena, Pittsburg
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (128-64). Kim Anderson, 4th year at PSU (50-48), 20-year career (351-210).
Series: MSSU leads 59-47 and has won nine of the last 10 games. The Lions are 20-31 on the road against the Gorillas.
MSSU Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
PSU Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.