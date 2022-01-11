TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to claim a 72-71 win over Northeastern State on Tuesday night inside the NSU Event Center.
Southern (8-4, 5-1 MIAA) was led offensively by Lawson Jenkins who scored 19 points off the bench on 4 of 6 from long-range and 5 of 7 from the field. Stan Scott had 15 points and four assists, while Avery Taggart scored nine and Winston Dessesow and Alex Jones scored eight each.
NSU (8-8, 3-7 MIAA) had four score in double-figures, led by a double-double from Emeka Obukwelu with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The two teams traded baskets early on before a three from the RiverHawks gave NSU a 12-7 lead with 14:23 left in the first half. A three from NSU gave the RiverHawks a 15-10 lead a minute later, but a 3 from Scott with 10:30 left tied the score at 17.
NSU went back up 27-19 after a layup with 7:08 to go in the half and led by ten (37-27) with four minutes to go. A layup from Jones with 1:41 left cut the lead to four (39-34) and another jumper from Jones cut the lead to just two a minute later. A late bucket from NSU gave the RiverHawks a 41-37 lead at the break.
NSU held the lead for most of the second half.
The RiverHawks led 60-51 with 8:23 to go, but a 3 from Dessesow cut the lead back to four (66-62) with 4:45 to go. A pair of free throws from Jenkins with 4:23 on the clock cut the lead to two (66-64) and a steal from Scott led to a dunk from Bundy to tie the game at 66 with 3:55 to go.
Jenkins hit a three the next trip down to put the Lions up 69-66, but the RiverHawks tied it with a three of their own the next trip down and went ahead on a layup from Obukwelu with two minutes to go.
Scott hit one of two free throws the next trip down to get the Lions within one (71-70) with a minute to go and stole a pass on the next possession, leading to a fast-break layup to give Southern a 72-71 lead with 35 seconds to go.
NSU had a chance to go ahead late, but missed free throws as the Lions got the ball back to seal the win.
The Lions shot 47% from the field and 45% from long-range. MSSU forced 15 turnovers and scored 16 points off the miscues.
MSSU women 78, NSU 62
The Lions picked up a 78-62 victory over the Riverhawks in first game of the night.
MSSU (8-5, 5-3 MIAA) was led by true freshman guard Lacy Stokes with 23 points, going 9 of 18 from field while providing eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
Junior guard/forward Amaya Johns had a season-high 18 points, going 8 of 15 from the field while swatting away two shots.
Junior guard/forward Layne Skiles finished with 15 points while going 5 of 8 from deep. Sophomore center Madi Stokes rounded out the Lions in double figures with 12 points going 6 of 7 from the field, pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and had five blocks to become the first Lion in history to have a game of 5,6 and 7 blocks in their career.
NSU (3-10, 1-6 MIAA) was led by Megan Langstaff with 24 points, going 9 of 18 from the field while pulling down six rebounds. Zaria Collins had 17 points and seven rebounds to go with three steals.
Aston Hackler finished with 10 points as well to round out double-digit scorers.
MSSU began the game in an unusual fashion, getting on the board second and being held scoreless in the first two minutes of action. Johns got the Lions on the board with a pull up jumper with 7:24 left in the first quarter
A 12-2 run by the Lions opened a 12-5 lead following a Skiles 3 with 4:12 left in the first quarter. The RiverHawks closed the Lion lead down to 18-14 by the end of the first quarter as the Lions never let the RiverHawks within five again.
Lacy Stokes began the scoring in the second quarter with a 3 off an Madi Stokes assist that jump-started a 16-0 run by MSSU in the quarter.
The RiverHawks responded with a 10-4 run to close out the half down 38-24, with Lacy Stokes and Johns already in double figures.
Coming out of the half, the Lions had a fast start to the quarter with a 15-2 run capped by a Johns layup with redshirt freshman Kaitlin Hunnicutt picking up her third assist of the game with 6:08 remaining.
Skiles finished the scoring in the third quarter with her 100th career 3 as Lacy Stokes picked up her fifth assist with three minutes left in the third quarter as the Lions led 61-32 the largest lead of the game.
NSU scored the first points in the fourth quarter before going on a 9-5 run to cut the Lion lead to 66-50 with 6:03 remaining.
Lacy Stokes and the Lions responded with a 10-4 run to extend the lead to 76-54 with 3:13 left as the RiverHawks comeback attempt was too little to late.
As a team the Lions won the battle in field goal percentage (49.2-37.1), three’s made (10-1), rebounds (45-30), assists (20-10), blocks (10-3) and second chance points (15-6). The 10 blocks by MSSU was one short of the school record set against Lincoln on Feb. 29, 2020 with Madi Stokes coming away with a freshman record six blocks.
Both MSSU teams are back in action at home against Washburn on Thursday.
