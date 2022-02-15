It’s not often that two college basketball rivals get to joust twice in one week.
But with COVID-19 postponing the originally scheduled matchup in early January, the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team hosts Pittsburg State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for Senior Night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center to wrap up the home slate.
The Lions (13-10, 10-7 MIAA), positioned sixth in the MIAA standings, also travel to take on the Gorillas at 3:30 Saturday at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg.
“I guess to make it fun, it’s Pitt week instead of Pitt game,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said on Tuesday afternoon.
MSSU had won two straight before a 71-64 setback to No. 2 Northwest Missouri last Saturday afternoon. Despite being plagued by foul trouble, the Lions battled down to the wire against perhaps the nation’s top squad.
In fact, the hosts nearly erased a 13-point deficit down the stretch and trailed by only four points with 42 ticks left in regulation. The Bearcats’ put the game away with three unanswered freebies from Diego Bernard.
Redshirt freshman Lawson Jenkins scored a season-high 20 points, while RJ Smith added 16. Stan Scott, Winston Dessesow, and Avery Taggart — all of whom average over double-figures — were limited on production due to foul trouble.
MSSU received 30 points from its bench, including five points from true freshman Isaiah Holden who knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to get the Lions back into the game.
“He’s a young pup, and I wish I would’ve redshirted him now looking back,” Boschee said. “But he does some good things in practice. I’ve wanted to get him to get him in there here and there. The situation (forced that) with foul trouble. I thought he did a great job. He’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
Led by former Missouri coach Kim Anderson, PSU is 6-18 overall and 5-13 in MIAA play heading into Wednesday's action. The Gorillas dropped a pair of home games last week to Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State by decisions of 80-68 and 75-53, respectively.
Graduate forward Bobby Arthur-Williams, junior guard Quentin Hardrict Jr. and graduate guard Iziah James average over double figures for PSU.
Arthur-Williams leads the team averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-7 forward missed the early part of this season due to a stress fracture in his foot.
“Anytime you have a team that’s coming off back-to-back losses, you tend to play a little bit harder,” Boschee said of PSU. “The biggest problem I think they pose to us is some of their size with (Cameron) Huefner and Williams down in the post, (Antonio) Givens coming off the bench. They are extremely talented. I don't think you can look at what their record says … you have to understand the pieces they have. When they put it together, they play together and can be a very dangerous team.
“(Tyler) Hawkins and Quentin Hardrict are two guards that can cause some problems offensively. R.J. Lawrence is coming off the bench. He’s been in double-figures the last couple of games he’s started. Definitely a concern for us is making sure we don’t take them for granted by their record, making sure they are a good basketball team that can put it together at any time.”
The Lions will also get to honor seniors Scott and Smith. Scott, a 6-foot-4 guard who transferred from Division Oakland, arrived on the scene in 2019-20 and has provided a scoring punch in two of his three seasons for MSSU.
Smith joined the Lions from Sam Houston State in 2020-21. He’s back to serving his role as MSSU’s Energizer Bunny following a broken ankle earlier this season.
“Hopefully, we have a good crowd,” Boschee said. “And it’s just making sure our underclassmen know — it’s their responsibility to do their part in making sure RJ and Stan go out the right way. We are looking forward to it. Again, hopefully, we have a good crowd and they come out and support us one last time (this season).”
