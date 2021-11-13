KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The outcome of the game came down to the final tick on the clock in double overtime.
Coming out of a timeout with just nine seconds to go, Southern Nazarene’s Jalen Lynn missed a jumper at the buzzer as Missouri Southern escaped with a 89-88 victory over the Crimson Storm to conclude play in the Central Region Challenge on Saturday night at Municipal Auditorium.
The Lions (1-1) picked up their first victory of the season.
Senior guard Stan Scott was the definition of a workhorse for Southern, as he scored a game-high 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists in a whopping 50 minutes of action.
RJ Smith, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, posted his first double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while going 8 of 14 from the field, 2 of 3 from long range and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Christian Bundy added 18 points and pulled down eight boards, while Winston Dessesow had 12 points and four rebounds.
The Lions were locked in a tight battle with SNU throughout the contest.
Southern immediately grabbed control in the second overtime behind a 6-0 run — Christian Bundy tip-in, Smith 3-pointer and free throw — to take a 84-78 lead over the Crimson Storm with less than three minutes to go.
SNU answered with a quick 5-0 burst after Xavier Bryant knocked down a jumper and Adokiye Iyaye drilled a 3 to slice the deficit down to 84-83 at the 2:22 mark.
After trading points to 86-85, Scott executed a pivotal three-point play to push the Lions’ lead to 89-85 with a minute to play. The Crimson Storms’ Iyaye nailed a 3 to make it a one-score just 20 seconds later, but Southern’s defense held off SNU in the final 30 seconds.
The Lions utilized a big run in the first half to close the lead by the Crimson Storm. Trailing 30-18 with 6:44 to go, Southern went on a 13-2 run to get within 32-31 just two minutes later.
The Lions closed the first half on an 18-9 run and trailed 39-36 at the break.
A layup from Scott with 17:43 to go in the second half put Southern up 42-41, but the Crimson Storm pushed ahead 50-42 with 14:48 to go in the half and led 56-46 with 11:41 to go.
That’s when the Lions went to work.
A 10-4 run got the Lions within 60-56 with 6:37 to go after a three from Smith, while a three from Dessesow with 2:44 to go capped an 18-7 run by the Lions and put Southern ahead. The two teams traded baskets and after a pair of freebies from Lynn put the Crimson Storm up 68-66, Scott hit a layup just under a minute to go in the game to tie it and force overtime.
In the first overtime period, the Storm scored first, but both teams traded leads and a pair of free throws from Scott put the Lions up 78-76 with nine seconds left. Lynn, however, hit a jumper as time expired to force the second overtime.
Lynn and Bryant led the way with 19 points apiece for SNU (1-1). Bryant was all over the place in a number of areas, adding six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Iyaye notched 17 points with 3 makes from beyond the arc. Mo Wilson II was the other to reach double-figures, totaling 11 points.
Southern hosts the Chris Tucker Memorial Classic next weekend at Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. The Lions will meet Southwest Baptist on Friday and Truman State on Saturday.
