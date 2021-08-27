Missouri Southern’s men are a unanimous pick for the top spot in the MIAA men’s cross country coaches poll, released on Friday by the conference office.
The Lions, who have won the last two league titles and three in the last four years, received the maximum 10 first-place votes and 100 points. Gidieon Kimutai, who finished fifth in the 2019 NCAA Division II national meet, leads the Lions’ veterans along with Kevin Koester, Gabe McClain, Jarod Ozee, Ryan Riddle and JP Rutledge.
Kimutai, Riddle and Ozee earned all-MIAA and all-region honors in 2019, and Rutledge was all-conference in the 5,000 meters both indoors and outdoors and the 10K outdoors.
Northwest Missouri was second with 87 points, followed by Nebraska-Kearney with 79 and Pittsburg State with 69.
The Gorillas’ received MSSU’s No. 1 vote. Bryce Grahn finished 13th in the 2019 meet and was honorable mention all-MIAA.
Women’s poll
Pittsburg State is the favorite in the women’s poll, which saw four teams get first-place votes and just 20 points separating the top five teams.
The Gorillas had six No. 1 votes and 128 points, followed by Central Missouri 121, Missouri Southern 116, Washburn 112 and Nebraska-Kearney 108. Central Missouri received two first-place votes, Washburn three and UNK one.
Pittsburg State has won the last three MIAA crowns. Hannah Honeyman placed 20th in 2019 to claim honorable mention honors.
Missouri Southern has four returnees in Alice Evans, Kelie Henderson, Ashlee Kuykendall and Danielle Prince.
Henderson placed sixth in the 2019 meet, and Kuykendall was all-MIAA in 2018 but missed the 2019 season due to injury.
The conference meet is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Kearney, Nebraska.
The Lions and Gorillas open the season on Sept. 4 at Southwest Baptist.
