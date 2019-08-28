Missouri Southern's men and Pittsburg State's women — the two defending champions — occupy the top spots in the MIAA coaches cross country polls, released Wednesday by the league office.
The Lions are a unanimous pick in the men's poll with 10 first-place votes and 100 points. The Lions also are No. 1 in the USTFCCCA Central Region ranking and sixth in the association's national poll.
Nebraska-Kearney received the No. 1 vote from Missouri Southern and is second in the MIAA poll with 88 points, followed by Fort Hays State with 78 and Pittsburg State with 68.
The Lions return all five scoring runners who finished in the top-11 in last year's conference meet at Emporia State and had seven in the top-20. Gidieon Kimutai captured individual honors, and teammates Cody Berry, Josh Webb Nickson Kiptoo, Michael Shanahan, Jared Ozee and Kevin Koester also earned all-conference honors.
The Lions have added Ryan Riddle, a transfer from the University of Tulsa and the former Webb City High School standout.
Pittsburg State returns Diego Contreras, who was 12th last season to earn honorable mention all-MIAA for the second straight year.
In the women's poll, the Gorillas edged Missouri Southern 138-135 for first place. The Gorillas received eight first-place votes, five more than the Lions.
Nebraska-Kearney came in thred with 119 points, followed by Fort Hays State 111, Washburn 96 and Central Missouri 76. UNK and Central Missouri each had one first-place vote.
The Gorillas' Cassidy Westhoff was second in last year's conference race, and Piper Misse took sixth. Misse was the conference champion in 2017.
Missouri Southern's Ashlee Kuykendall and Juliana Determan earned all-conference honors last year.
The Lions also were picked fifth in the Central Region preseason poll.
Missouri Southern's teams open the season Sept. 7 at the Southwest Baptist Invitational.
MIAA cross country polls
The MIAA coaches preseason cross country polls, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points. Coaches did not vote for their team:
Men
Pts.
1. Missouri Southern (10) 100
2. Nebraska-Kearney (1) 88
3. Fort Hays State 78
4. Pittsburg State 68
5. Northwest Missouri 58
6. Washburn 55
7. Central Missouri 52
8. Emporia State 31
9. Missouri Western 27
(tie) Rogers State 27
11. Newman 14
Women
Pts.
1. Pittsburg State (8) 138
2. Missouri Southern (3) 135
3. Nebraska-Kearney (1) 119
4. Fort Hays State 111
5. Washburn 96
6. Central Missouri (1) 76
7. Missouri Western 75
8. Northwest Missouri 73
9. Newman 67
10. Central Oklahoma 41
11. Emporia State 36
12. Rogers State 33
13. Lincoln 14
