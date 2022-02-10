Coming off an emotional victory over Lincoln Monday night on the road, the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team picked up right where it left off.
The Lions jumped out to a strong start and withstood a late rally from Missouri Western to secure a 78-68 triumph on Thursday night inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU (13-9, 10-6 MIAA) remains in sixth place in the MIAA standings, trailing Washburn by a half game for fifth.
“I thought we played well defensively for pretty much the whole game,” said Lions head coach Jeff Boschee, who picked up career win No. 150. “To be able to hold (MWSU) to under 40% from the field and 31% from 3 with as many 3s that (Will) Eames was banging there, I think at the end of the game we did a pretty good job. When you come off an emotional win like that, it’s hard to keep your balance. I thought our guys did a good job of just playing.”
“With us, it’s just about coming out and playing hard,” MSSU guard Avery Taggart said. “We know when we do that, we can beat anybody. We just came out with a positive attitude and had a good week of practice, so that’s what led to that.”
After jumping out to a 30-23 lead at the break, the Lions came out hot in the second half. A 3-pointer from Stan Scott with just two minutes into the second half pushed MSSU’s lead to 40-26 and a layup from RJ Smith with 14:52 on the clock kept the lead afloat at 48-34.
The Griffons responded with a 23-9 run over the next eight minutes as Eames cut the score to 60-57 with a trey. But a jumper from Smith extended the Lions’ lead to 72-62 with 2:02 to go in the game.
Winston Dessesow and Taggart iced the game with two free throws each in the closing minute.
A redshirt freshman, Taggart capped a 5-0 run with a jumper to give MSSU a 11-6 lead with 13 minutes in the first half. MWSU answered with a 14-5 burst to take a 20-16 lead with 5:34 remaining, but the Lions closed the half on a 14-3 run.
“It’s not easy to play at Lincoln, but I think we responded pretty well and used that energy for this game,” Scott said. “I feel like we are maturing at the right time. This is the time. It’s starting to get close to the tournament, so every game is important. I feel like we are starting to mature as a team at the perfect time.”
The Lions got 17 points each from Christian Bundy, Scott and Taggart. Dessesow scored 10 points, while Alex Jones had five points and five assists.
MSSU shot 56% from the field in the game and 88% from the free throw line. The Lions forced 16 Griffons’ turnovers and scored 20 points off the miscues.
“I told the guys before the game, ‘You have to start entering the playoff season and playoff mode,’” Boschee said. “Our sense of urgency and attention to detail picks up when you know you don’t have tomorrow to play. That’s the mindset we got to have. We are fighting for positioning to be as high as we possibly can in the standings and knowing we are not going to probably win the thing. But at least, we want to get the best possible seed going into Kansas City.”
Eames finished with a game-high 21 points to pace MWSU (10-19, 6-9 MIAA). JaQuaylon Mays added 14 points, while Taye Fields chipped in 12.
MSSU hosts No. 2 Northwest Missouri at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.