For the second straight game, the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team faced a one-point deficit with just a few seconds left on the clock.
But this time, the Lions pulled through.
After RJ Smith’s 3-pointer came up short, Winston Dessesow grabbed the offensive rebound and knocked down a mid-range jumper with 0.2 seconds remaining as MSSU rallied past Lincoln 63-62 Monday night on the road.
Dessesow’s score completed a nine-point comeback for the Lions, who trailed 58-49 with 3:17 to play in the game.
“RJ did a great job of pump faking and side-stepping. He had a wide-open 3, but just missed it,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview. “We emphasize go to the offensive boards and we told them in a timeout, ‘Go to the offensive boards.’ There’s no need to get back into defensive transition. We need to try and get the second shot. Luckily, Winston went and got it. He was able to step up and make a big-time shot.”
The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Lions, who improved to 12-9 overall and 9-6 in the MIAA. MSSU remains sixth in the league standings.
“With the way we shot the ball and with the way they were banging in (3-pointers) in the second half, I’m proud of the guys for continuing to fight,” Boschee said. “I told the guys before the game, ‘You deserve this one after what happened in Central Missouri, having a wide-open look and just coming up short.’ We had to work for everything we got. I’m proud of the way we finished the game.”
Avery Taggart, a rising redshirt freshman, powered the Lions’ down the stretch. The 6-foot-5 guard started off the rally by hitting a triple to trim the deficit to 58-52 with 3:06 to go.
A freebie from Josh Wallace stretched Lincoln’s lead to seven at the 2:38 mark. On the ensuing possession, RJ Smith hit a 3-pointer as MSSU cut the score to 59-55 just 22 seconds later.
However, a free throw from Ni’Sean Rigmaiden increased the Blue Tigers lead to five with 1:05 to play. The Lions answered right back thanks to a driving layup from Dessesow to make the score 60-57 with 58 ticks left on the clock.
John Gaines then threw down a huge dunk for LU to stretch the lead back to five with 51.2 seconds remaining, but was hit with a technical foul for hanging on the rim. Taggart knocked down the technical shot to slice the deficit to 62-58 for MSSU.
Taggart followed that up with a pull up 3 as the Lions were within striking distance at 62-61 with 45 seconds to go. After LU’s Rigmaiden was unable to get a floater to fall, MSSU got control of the ball and called a timeout with 7.5 seconds on the clock.
After Dessesow’s clutch putback pulled the Lions in front, the Blue Tigers got one last opportunity and the prayer went unanswered as MSSU snuck out of Jefferson City with a win.
Taggart captured game honors with 23 points for the Lions on 8 of 20 shooting from the field, including 4 of 12 from deep and 3 of 3 from the line. Dessesow tallied 18 points, while Christian Bundy finished with eight points and as many rebounds.
Smith led MSSU on the glass with 10 boards. Alex Jones dished out a team-high three assists.
Lincoln (2-17, 1-13 MIAA) was paced by Mekhi Kimble with 10 points.
“Lincoln is a better team than (their record),” Boschee said. “They have played some teams tough. They had Northwest (Missouri) up 19 in the first half at Northwest. Same with Pitt. This place is a tough place to play. I’m just proud of our guys for gutting it out the way we did.”
The Lions resume action at home against Missouri Western at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
