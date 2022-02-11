March Madness is still a few weeks away, but for the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team, playoff mode started much sooner than that.
The Lions, looking to make a late-season climb in the MIAA standings, jumped out to a strong start and handled Missouri Western 78-68 inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU built a 30-23 halftime advantage, shooting 41% from the field (12 of 29) and finished the game hitting 55%.
“I told the guys before the game, ‘You have to start entering the playoff season and playoff mode,’” said Boschee, who picked up career win No. 150. “Our sense of urgency and attention to detail picks up when you know you don’t have tomorrow to play. That’s the mindset we have to have.”
The Lions (13-9, 10-6) will need to keep things rolling when they battle No. 2 Northwest Missouri at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home.
The MIAA-leading Bearcats (23-3) stretched their winning streak to two games Thursday night with a 80-68 road victory over Pittsburg State. Northwest Missouri surged out to a 44-23 lead by intermission, but the Gorillas cut the deficit to 12 with a 45-36 burst in the second half.
Junior guard Trevor Hudgins, the NCAA Division II Player of the Year last season, hit for 20 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. He became the MIAA’s single-season record-holder for 3-pointers when he drained a triple with 6:07 left in the first half.
The Bearcats have produced a mark of 119-6 over the past four seasons and 181-11 in the last six.
MSSU is sixth in the standings, a half victory behind Washburn for fifth.
Northwest Missouri beat the Lions 11 days ago 82-71 in Maryville behind 24 points from Hudgins.
“It ain’t going to change,” Boschee said. “Northwest is going to be the same. Trevor is going to have the ball. He’s going to have the ball in his hands the majority of the time. We have to make sure we do a good job of making his catches tough. We have to make sure we guard the 3-point line. Our communication on ball screens has got to be great. We have to make sure we box them out and not give them second-chances offensively because they are so efficient on offense.”
In that matchup earlier this month, Stan Scott led MSSU with 16 points, while RJ Smith contributed 14. Winston Dessesow and Lawson Jenkins chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“Up there at their place, they took us out of what we normally do,” Boschee said. “I thought they were physical with us. We have to do a better job of being strong with the basketball and getting open on cuts, ball screens and different things like that.”
The Lions have claimed two of three since that contest, with the only loss coming to Central Missouri 75-74 in a game that was decided on last-second free throws from Cameron Hunter.
“We are in a great spot,” Scott said. “We are not exactly where we want to be, but we are still in it. We have a good chance of finishing high in the conference, so that’s what we plan on doing.”
Taggart continues to shine
Redshirt freshman Avery Taggart has been opening eyes with his play of late for MSSU.
Thursday night was no different in the win over MWSU. After scoring a career-high 23 points in a thrilling win against Lincoln, Taggart tossed in 17 points against the Griffons despite dealing with late foul trouble.
The 6-foot-5 guard is now averaging over 10 points per game as his offensive role continues to expand for the Lions.
“Give it to my teammates, man,” Taggart said. “With me, it’s just confidence. They have just been instilling that into me everyday. I give credit to them. They have been great for me.”
Added Boschee, “Offensively, he’s so good at moving the ball and obviously making shots. We need him on the floor as much as we can.”
