Avery Taggart, 6-foot-5 guard, has joined Missouri Southern's men's basketball program.
Taggart, former standout at Eureka High School, comes to the Lions after transferring from Southern Illinois University. Taggart signed with the Salukis to play basketball and football — he was ranked the No. 2 tight end in Missouri in the 2018 season. He redshirted last season and has four years of eligibility with the Lions.
Taggart scored more than 1,200 points during his career and is second on the Wildcats' career scoring list. He averaged 21 points per game his senior year, helping the Wildcats to a district championship. He was named all-state and finished as Eureka's career leader in 3-point shooting.
"I am excited to add Avery to our recruiting class," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. "He was a dominant high school player in St. Louis who has great size and versatility from the guard spot. He will fit into the way we like to play with his ability to shoot the ball and handle it."
In football Taggart was a three-time all-district and all-conference selection and helped Eureka win three district titles and reach the state semifinals in 2017, his junior year.
Taggart, the son of Jeff and Jane Taggart, plans to major in health promotion at Missouri Southern.
Earlier the Lions signed three high school players to their 2020 recruiting class — 6-7 combo guards Jalen Parker from Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Lawson Jenkins from Springdale Har-Ber and 5-10 Keryn Collins from Burleson (Texas) Centennial High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.