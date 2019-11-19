Keryn Collins, a 5-foot-10 guard from Burleson, Texas, has signed a letter of intent to join Missouri Southern’s men’s basketball program.
Collins has averaged 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in his career at Burleson Centennial High School.
“Keryn is an exciting player to watch with exceptional ball handling and passing skills along with extreme quickness,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. “He is a great kid and was fun getting to know during the recruiting process. I look forward to getting him on capus.”
Collins, the son of Nicole and Gavin Collins, plans to major in business.
