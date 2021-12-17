The Missouri Southern men's basketball team endured a gut-wrenching setback on Thursday night, but fortunately for the Lions the sun always comes up each morning.
The Lions, who close out the 2021 calendar year on Saturday, host Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU (6-4, 3-1 MIAA) is looking to bounce back following a 87-57 loss to Central Missouri on Thursday night.
Lincoln owns a 1-8 record and are 0-4 in MIAA play. The Blue Tigers were picked to finish 10th by the media and 13th by the coaches in the preseason MIAA polls.
Lincoln suffered a 86-75 loss to Pittsburg State on the road Wednesday. Four Blue Tigers are averaging at least nine points per game, led by Chuck Wilson, who averages 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Ni'Sean Rigmaiden is averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 boards and 3.3 assists, and Derrick Woods averages 4.8 rebounds per contest as well as 9.3 points per game. Tre'Vion Crawford is averaging 10.0 points while Destan Williams is averaging a team-high 3.6 assists, 7.8 points, 2.9 boards and 1.4 steals.
“Same type of team as Central Missouri,” MSSU men's head coach Jeff Boschee said. “They are reeling. They have had a couple of close games. Central Missouri had a tough one against Northwest (Missouri) at home, and they came out fighting. Lincoln lost to Pitt (State) on Wednesday. I guarantee you they are going to come in here fighting. They smell blood, so hopefully our guys can patch up the wounds and come back and at least compete.”
Against Central Missouri, MSSU fell in a big hole early and the Mules never looked back. UCM shot 51% from the field overall, including 44% in the first half and 60% in the second half.
UCM started on a 15-3 run and its lead elongated to 27-5 when 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore Trey Sides knocked down a triple at the 11:11 mark in the first half. MSSU responded with a 12-2 run to slice the deficit to 29-17 right before halftime, but the Mules opened the second half on a 19-11 run capped by a jumper from Sides to stretch the lead to 57-37.
UCM’s lead ballooned to 62-40 after a 3-pointer from Cameron Hunter midway through the second half, and the Mules ultimately finished out the game on a 25-5 run.
The Mules featured four players in double figures, led by Hunter with a season-high 20 points. The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior guard connected on 7 of 11 field goals, 5 of 8 from 3 and 1 of 2 from the foul line.
Ja’Cor Nelson added 16 points to pair with a game-high 12 rebounds. Sides finished with 13 points, while Ikenna Okeke chipped in 10.
Christian Bundy, Avery Taggart and Lawson Jenkins scored 11 points apiece to power MSSU. The Lions shot just 36% in the game and UCM cashed in with 23 points off 18 MSSU turnovers.
Boschee said physicality is an aspect of the game the Lions must have going forward.
"You can catch the ball where you want to catch the ball, but you have to be tough enough to get stops," he added. "You have to be tough enough to move the basketball and understand you can’t drive against a defense that is already set. The first half, Central was just pushing us further and further out. We didn’t move the ball. We didn’t get any cutting.
"Anything that we have been doing leading up to this stretch where we won four in a row, we didn’t do that at all tonight. That’s the disappointing part. We have two games going into Christmas and to have a performance like this is, quite frankly, pretty embarrassing.
“We got to be better. We have to be able to bounce back. Hopefully, we’ll show a little fight.”
