EMPORIA, Kan. – The Missouri Southern men's track and field team is in first place, while the women are in seventh heading into the final day of the 2022 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Emporia State's Welch Stadium.
The teams had four event wins and seven All-MIAA performances on the day. The men are in first with 61 points, 11 points in front of second-place Central Missouri. The women have 20 points after the day's competition and sit in seventh place.
"I'm really proud of the way our teams competed today," MSSU head coach Bryan Schiding said in a release. "Both programs have positioned themselves to have an outstanding final day of competition."
Peyton Barton was a double-winner today as he took home the title in the discus and the hammer throw. The McDonald County product hit an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 56.25m in the discus and added another provisional mark in the hammer with a distance of 62.48m.
Josh Fulmer had an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 59.69m in the hammer to finish third and earn All-MIAA honors, while Fulmer was fifth in the discus at 52.99m. Connor Boyd placed eighth in the hammer for the Lions, capping 17 points for the men in the event.
Former Webb City standout Ryan Riddle paced a 1-2-3 finish for the men in the 10k as he raced to an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 30:12.59.
Gidieon Kimutai was second in an NCAA provisional time of 30:17.81, while Riverton product JP Rutledge crossed the line in third in another provisional time of 30:19.60. All three runners earned All-MIAA status.
Jarod Ozee was 12th in the event as the Lions brought home 24 points in the event.
Claire Luallen was the final winner of the day for the Lions as she took home the title in the women's long jump with an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 6.09m. Precious Olatunji placed fifth in the event as the women earned 14 points in the long jump.
In the men's long jump, Adrain Broadus was fifth (7.21m), while Jonathan Watts was seventh (7.12m) earning six more points for the men. Taris Jackson placed 12th in the long jump.
Kayana Gaines picked up a point for the women in the 3k steeplechase as she finished eighth in a time of 11:47.79, Jaden Deaton was 16th in the men's steeple, crossing the line in a time of 9:58.99.
Katie Candrl was 10th in the women's pole vault hitting an NCAA provisional qualifying height of 3.78m, while Mackenzie Moring placed 13th. Mallory Huber was fourth in the women's hammer in a distance of 51.01m, while placing 15th in the women's discus at 39.30m.
In preliminary action, the Lions qualified three runners for the finals of the women's 100m hurdles as Kiara Smith was third, Luallen was fifth and Olatunji was eighth.
Brieon Randle qualified for the finals of the men's 200m dash with a time of 21.63, while Chardae Overstreet qualified for the finals of the women's 400m (56.68) and LaNea Wallace qualified fifth in the women's 400m hurdles in a time of 1:02.13.
Cameron Linville and JaDarius Pigg just missed out on qualifying for the finals in the 100m dash and 110m hurdles, respectively, as did Gabe McClain in the 800m (10th) and Pigg in the 400m hurdles (11th).
Cornesia Calhoun-White just missed out on making it four Lions in the women's 100m hurdles.
The final day of the championships will be held Sunday at 11:15 a.m. with the men's javelin, while the running events begin at 1:30 p.m. with the men's 4x100m relay finals.
