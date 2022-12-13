The Missouri Southern men picked up it’s third straight win on the hardwood on Tuesday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center over Central Missouri.
The Lions (7-4, 3-2 MIAA) saw a second-half spark carry them to an 82-74 victory over the Mules.
UCM (5-5, 1-3) led 38-36 at the intermission but saw MSSU outscore them by 10 in the second half as they dropped their second consecutive game.
Southern featured spread scoring with four players finishing with double digit points. Avery Taggart led the way with 18. Vinson Sigmon Jr. and Ndongo Ndaw added 17. Winston Dessesow chipped in 15 points.
Taggart finished with a double-double as he added 11 rebounds. The sophomore guard also shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Dessesow added three more triples for the Lions.
The Mules had 50 points from two players but didn’t see anyone else score more than seven. Gaven Pinkley finished with 28 and Mikel Henderson added 22.
MSSU won the rebound battle 41-25 and had more assists with 18 to UCM’s 10. The Lions shot over 50% for the game as well.
Central Missouri led by as many as 14 during the first half and never trailed. The game was tied once at 32 a piece. There was only one lead change all night.
That was when MSSU went ahead at the 19:16-mark of the second half on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Sigmon Jr to make it 39-38. The Lions never relinquished that lead and they led by as many as 14 as well.
Southern will return to action on Jan. 2 when they play host to Pittsburg State (4-6, 2-3).
