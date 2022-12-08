It was a successful night of basketball inside Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Thursday. The Missouri Southern men caused the Central Oklahoma offense to go ice cold in the first half and held a 14-point lead at intermission.
The Lions (5-4, 1-2 MIAA) did just enough in the second half to maintain a lead and pull off the 56-50 upset over the No. 6 Bronchos (7-1, 2-1).
MSSU held UCO to abysmal shooting numbers for the entire game. After shooting just 35.7% (10-28) in the first half, that number dipped to an even lower 22.6% (7-31) in the second half. Overall, the team was just 2-20 from the three-point line.
If it wasn't for free shots, the Lions would have left Oklahoma with a much bigger win than six points. UCO shot 14 for 21 at the free throw line and made 13 of those in the second half.
The Bronchos did manage two players in double figures as Jaden Wells scored 14 and Cam Givens 12.
MSSU saw three players finish the game with double-digit scoring. Winston Dessesow tied UCO's Wells with 14, Vinson Sigmon Jr. added 12 and Ndongo Ndaw scored 11. Ndaw had a double-double with 11 rebounds as well. Christian Bundy pulled down 14 rebounds of his own for the Lions and chipped in nine points.
While Southern didn't shoot the ball at a great clip themselves — 30% from the field, 24% from deep — they had six first-half 3-pointers that went a long way in creating that early cushion.
MSSU led 36-22 at halftime.
The Lions will play at the Newman Jets (4-5, 0-3) on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.