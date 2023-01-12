Missouri Southern’s hot streak continued on Thursday night.
Christian Bundy turned in a double-double performance and the Lions were dominant in the paint as the Southern men’s basketball team beat visiting Washburn 70-50 for the team’s seventh win in a row.
The Lions improved to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in MIAA play.
Washburn, which led for a total of 48 seconds, had a 10-9 advantage early on but Winston Dessesow’s 3-pointer sparked a 16-0 Southern run and the Lions were never really threatened after that.
The Ichabods (5-9, 2-6) got within 28-19 with six minutes left in the first half, but the Lions answered with a basket by Sam Thompson, another Dessesow 3-pointer and a two by Vinson Sigmon Jr. and led by double digits the rest of the way.
It was 38-25 at halftime and the second half provided more of the same — every time Washburn made some noise, Southern had an answer.
The visitors got within 42-32 early in the second but Thompson and Sigmon Jr. answered again. Washburn cut it back to 12, but Avery Taggart scored on a driving layup. Bundy, who only had five points in the first half, made five free throws in a 90-second span to hike the lead to 17.
Southern’s advantage grew to 20 on a jumper by Jalen Parker and it was 70-49 after Isaiah Holden sank a pull up 3-pointer.
The Lions won 44-33 on the boards and totaled 19 assists, with Sigmon Jr. and Taggart each recording six.
Southern also blocked eight shots in the game, with Thompson responsible for four of those, and outscored Washburn 42-24 in the paint.
The Lions shot 50% (28-56) for the game and limited the Ichabods to 31% (20-65).
Bundy led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds, Taggard scored 13, Dessesow had 12 and Sigmon Jr. finished with 11. Thompson had nine points and eight rebounds.
Washburn’s only player in double figures was Jarmell Johnson, who scored 15.
Southern’s 7-2 record in conference play is now tied with Northwest Missouri for second place in the standings. The Bearcats lost 69-58 at Central Oklahoma, which is tops in the MIAA with a 10-1 mark and a 16-1 record overall.
The Lions host Emporia State (13-3, 7-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.