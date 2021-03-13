BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With seven All-American performances on the final day of competition, both Missouri Southern teams finished in the top-10 in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Birmingham Rexplex.
The Lion women's team placed ninth in the team standings with 20 points, and the men's squad was 10th with 21 points.
Ashland captured the men's team title with 70 points, and Grand Valley State was the runaway winner in the women's division with 93 points.
Ryan Riddle and Claire Luallen earned third-place finishes to lead the Lions on Saturday.
Riddle took third in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 1.21 seconds, just 0.14 seconds off his school record he set one month ago at Washburn. James Young of Academy of Art won the mile in 4:00.40, and Tony Torres of Colorado Mesa was second with 4:00.86.
Luallen led a 3-4-7 finish by the Lions in the women's 60-meter hurdles, giving them 13 points in the event.
Luallen's time was 8.62 seconds, crossing the line behind Cheyenne Williamson of Saginaw Valley (8.41) and Denisha Cartwright of Minnesota State-Mankato (8.50). Precious Olatunji was fourth in 8.67, and Cornesia Calhoun-White took seventh in 8.87.
Chardae Overstreet took sixth place in the women's 400 (56.52).
Dean Howard came in sixth in the men's pole vault (16-7.50), and Adrain Broadus was seventh in the long jump (49-1.50).
In all, the Lions had 14 All-American performances among 11 athletes.
The Lions' outdoor season is scheduled to begin March 19 at Emporia State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.