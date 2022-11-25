The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams close out nonconference play on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Both Lion squads will face Central Christian College. The women tip-off at 1:30 p.m., with the men to follow at approximately 3:30.
The MSSU women, moving up to No. 10 in the latest national rankings, are off to a 6-0 start for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.
And the Lions meet a Central Christian squad that went 1-29 last season. Led by second-year coach Matt Barreiro, the Tigers are 3-5 to open the 2022-23 season.
Central Christian is led by Olivia Bell, who averages 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Bell, a freshman, began her collegiate career with a 28-point performance against Peru State going 9 of 16 from the field, 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from free throws while chipping in with nine rebounds.
MSSU is fresh off a 73-50 triumph over Missouri S&T on Wednesday. Mount Vernon product Lacy Stokes leads the team with 16.2 points per game, while former Cassville standout Madi Stokes is at 12.3 ppg.
Kryslyn Jones and Amaya Johns contribute 10 points a game, while Purdy product Layne Skiles chips in 9.3 ppg and Kaitlin Hunnicutt adds 5.7 points.
The MSSU men are 3-2 to begin their first season under new coach Sam McMahon. After dropping their first two games of the season, the Lions have rattled off three straight victories, including a two-game sweep in the Pittsburg State Classic last weekend.
The Tigers are out to a 3-4 start on the men’s side. Central Christian comes off a 13-19 season a year ago.
Isaiah Rivera paces the team with 15.1 points a night, while Andre Shelby (11.4), Reece Warren (10.6) and Demario Moore (10.1) round out the team in double figures.
The Lions are fresh off their most lopsided win of the young season, a 75-45 triumph over Tabor College on Monday. Avery Taggart spearheads MSSU’s offense with 13.6 points per game, while Parker Long is at 10.4 ppg.
Tyriqe Jackson, who poured in a career-high 16 points in the win over Tabor, is averaging nearly 10 points. Sam Thompson is chipping in 9.2 ppg, while Winston Dessesow is at eight.
Vinson Sigmon Jr. and Ndongo Ndaw contribute 7.6 points apiece for a well-balanced Lions offense.
