The Missouri Southern men's cross country team swept the individual and team championship on Saturday as the Lions competed at the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships hosted by Southern at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Championships.
The Lions have won five of their six events this year and are ranked eighth nationally. Southern has now won three of the last four Central Region Team Titles, while the Lions have won four-straight individual titles.
Gidieon Kimutai ran away with his third individual Regional Championship today, having missed out on last year's race due to injury. The junior crossed the 10k finish line in a time of 29 minutes, 9 seconds — nearly 10 seconds in front of his nearest competition.
Ryan Riddle, last year's regional champion, was fourth in a time of 29:21.88, while JP Rutledge finished ninth in a time of 29:34.33 and Riley Simpson was 15th in a time of 29:47.09. All four runners earned All-Region honors by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Kaden Cole placed 41st with a time of 39:36.82, while Jacob Deaton was 43rd in a time of 30:38.10. Kelton Sorrell placed 81st in a time of 31:25.91.
The Lions defeated second-place Nebraska-Kearney by two points to take home the team title with 70 total points. Augustana was third, 29 points behind the Lions. All three teams automatically qualify for the NCAA Division II Championships on Dec. 3 in Seattle.
Pittsburg State was fourth, followed by Washburn, Central Missouri, East Central, Sioux Falls, Northwest Missouri and Minnesota-Duluth to round out the top ten teams.
Southern will be back at the national championships for the ninth time in the last 10 years. The race will be run on Dec. 3 in Seattle, Wa. as part of the Division II Festival at Chambers Bay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.