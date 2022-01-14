KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Southern track and field teams were picked to finish high in the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Coaches Poll released on Friday afternoon.
The men were picked second, while the women came in at third.
Both teams finished second at the 2021 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships last season. The women went on to finish ninth at the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, while the men were 10th.
The first United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II poll will be announced on Jan. 25.
The men received 88 points, including two first-place votes, finishing ten points behind the preseason favorite Pittsburg State. The women picked up 107 points, just two points behind second-place PSU and eight behind first place Central Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.