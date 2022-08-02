The Sam McMahon recruiting era has begun.
McMahon, tabbed to lead Missouri Southern men’s basketball program in April, has announced three transfers to the 2022-23 team to finalize his roster.
“We are excited to have Parker (Long), Sam (Thompson) and Vinson (Sigmon Jr.) be a part of our Lion family,” McMahon said in a release Tuesday. “They are all very good players, but even better people. They will fit in perfectly here at MSSU.”
Long, a 6-foot-2 junior guard from Sikeston, Mo. spent the past two seasons with McMahon at Division I Southeast Missouri where he was a teammate with fellow transfer Thompson. Long appeared in 29 games for the Redhawks where he shot 52.6% from 3-point range and 48.1% from the field.
Prior to SEMO, Long spent his freshman season at Maryville where he was named onto the GLVC All-Freshman team. As a Saint, Long averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game in 35.6 minutes while shooting 40.2% from 3 and 81.1% from the foul line.
Long prepped at Sikeston High School where as a senior averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 assists a game while having a 3.5 assist-turnover ratio and shot 51% from the field and 46% from deep.
“Parker is an elite competitor, who just wants to win,” McMahon said. “His shooting and playmaking ability are high level. The energy he brings everyday in practice will help improve our team on a daily basis.”
Thompson, a 6-10 sophomore forward from St. Charles, Mo. played in 22 games with eight starts in his lone season at SEMO. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds a game while shooting 55.3% from the field and blocked 14 shots.
Not only that, Thompson prepped at Francis Howell High School where as a senior he averaged 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks a game while earning Class 6 all-state honors. He scored 55 points to set the Francis Howell record for points scored in a game and was the most by a St. Louis area player since 2018.
Thompson helped the Vikings to three district championships, four conference titles and went 100-15, including 40-0 in conference play during his career.
“Sam is a very talented big guy, who has great hands and a soft touch around the basket,” McMahon said. “He started games at SEMO as a true freshman which is not easy to do. He has an extremely high skill level and moves well for his size. His scoring ability on the block will be important for us.”
Sigmon Jr., a 5-10 junior guard from Detroit, Mich., spent the last three seasons at Wisconsin-Parkside which competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
As a Ranger, Sigmon Jr. appeared in 74 games with 31 starts where he averaged 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game while shooting 41% from the field, 36% from 3 and 75.3% from free throws.
Sigmon Jr. prepped at Canton High School where he was a three-year letter winner and was also involved with the football program at the school. He also was a two time all-state and first team all-area selection along with being a three-time first team all-conference selection while helping the team to two KLAA Championships.
As a senior, Sigmon Jr. averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
“Vinson is a big time shooter and another ultra competitor,” McMahon said. “He is a natural leader who is very coachable. His experience and veteran leadership will positively impact our program in many different ways.”
