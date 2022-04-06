Back in his days as an assistant coach, Sam McMahon often went for walks and runs around campus at Missouri Southern.
And his daily workout turned into daydreaming.
“There’s a bench right by the old soccer field and I would visualize what it would be like to be a head coach,” McMahon said. “I would visualize getting that call. I would visualize telling Holly (his wife), and then I would come (to the North End Zone Facility), I would visualize being in this press conference and accepting the head job.”
McMahon doesn’t have to dream any longer.
He was officially introduced as Missouri Southern’s seventh head men’s basketball coach in school history on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference inside the North End Zone Facility at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“It means so much,” McMahon said, wearing his emotions on his sleeve. “I’m so thankful for all you guys. It’s such a blessing to be here with my family. Being part of this men’s basketball program at Missouri Southern, it means you are part of a family. It’s not only for the years you are here at school. It’s for a lifetime.
"I’m just thankful for Rob Mallory and Dr. (Dean) Van Galen for giving me the opportunity to lead one of the best programs in the country. I can’t wait to get started.”
McMahon has the colors green and gold embedded in his DNA. He will be in his second stint roaming the sidelines at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center as he served as an assistant, and later an associate head coach, for six years until 2020 with the Lions.
But he’s been gone from Joplin for the last two years.
McMahon most recently worked as an assistant coach at Division I Southeast Missouri State, where he worked under Brad Korn. While he was at MSSU, the Lions were among the top teams in the MIAA, averaging 20 wins per season en route to accumulating a 124-60 record.
MSSU earned at least a top-four finish in the MIAA regular season every year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen in 2019.
McMahon helped recruit players like Christian Bundy, Winston Dessesow and Avery Taggart, who are set to return this season. He also played an integral role in bringing former MSSU star Cam Martin to Joplin, who transferred to Kansas last spring and is now a national champion.
Director of Athletics Rob Mallory described the coaching search as an exhaustive one. The first-year MSSU AD said he interviewed college basketball coaches at every level as the interest in the position was rich.
Once the school narrowed its search to four, Mallory said it was as strong a group of finalists as he's seen through his career in 15 years.
McMahon just separated himself from the rest.
“Sam was the first candidate we had on campus,” Mallory said. “After each candidate and after every subsequent candidate, we had to ask ourselves, ‘Who’s the best fit? Who’s the better hire for Missouri Southern? This candidate or Sam McMahon?’ Each and every time, the answer was Sam McMahon. That’s why he’s sitting here today.”
Before MSSU and SEMO, McMahon started his coaching career at Central Methodist and then went on to work with former MSSU assistant Paul Lusk at Missouri State. A standout prep player at Jefferson City, McMahon spent a year at Bridgton (Maine) Academy and then played four years of Division I basketball at Delaware.
McMahon named Korn, Lusk, former Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, Jeff Sherman and Robert Corn as some of his key mentors. Another mentor is who he’s replacing — Jeff Boschee, who took over for the retired Kim Anderson at MIAA rival Pittsburg State last month.
“We are good friends, so we discussed it some,” McMahon said. “I wish him nothing but the best. He has done so much for me and my family.”
But for now, McMahon is back home and he can return to that familiar bench on the old soccer field with a new visualization.
“Let’s win some games,” McMahon said.
