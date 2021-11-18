With Cam Martin’s departure to Division I Kansas earlier this spring, perhaps the biggest question mark for the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team was who would step up and be that marquee scorer.
After splitting both games in the Central Region Tip Off Challenge to open the season, the jury still remains out.
The Lions featured well-balanced offensive production in both games. Stan Scott, 6-foot-4 senior guard, led the way with a pair of 20-point outings.
“I thought RJ (Smith) was really good in both games,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said on Thursday. “He gave us some energy in the first game that a lot of our guys were lacking. Stan, RJ and Christian (Bundy) really spearheaded our scoring in the second game. They came up with some big buckets. I thought Winston (Dessesow) came up with some big buckets down the stretch in the second half. He made a couple of 3s that were big for us. Those four guys have to be consistent throughout the year if we are going to be the team we want to be.”
And the annual Chris Tucker Memorial Classic returns to Leggett & Platt Athletic Center this weekend. The classic is comprised of four teams, including MSSU, Pittsburg State and former MIAA foes Southwest Baptist and Truman State.
The Lions kick off play against SBU at 7:30 p.m. on Friday following the PSU-Truman game which starts at 5:30. MSSU concludes play against Truman at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and PSU-SBU rounds out the classic at 5:30.
Boschee’s Lions opened the season with a 96-83 setback to Upper Iowa last Friday. MSSU featured five players in double-figures, but the Lions couldn’t climb out of an early hole as the Peacocks benefitted from a game-high 29 points from Jareese Williams.
MSSU bounced back by defeating SNU 89-88 to secure its first win of the season in a double-overtime thriller a day later. The Lions got a three-point play from Scott with a minute remaining and Southern’s defense stepped up big in the waning seconds to secure the win.
“It was a disappointing start with the first game,” Boschee said. “I thought we were lethargic and undisciplined. We were just playing too cool and that kind of beat us in the mud. Upper Iowa handed it to us pretty good, but I was glad to see us bounce back the way we did and play with a little bit more intensity and a little bit more discipline, togetherness. I felt fortunate to pick up that win against a very good Southern Naz team.”
As for the Tucker Classic, SBU is coming off a 15-6 regular season last year and a 20-8 regular season in 2019-20. Last season, the Bearcats swept the GLVC West Division, earning the third-seed in the conference tournament.
Their 15 conference wins are the second most in a season in program history. SBU returns four starters, including All-GLVC selections in Quinn Nelson and Mitch Ganote.
“SBU is coming off a really good season,” Boschee said. “ It was a season that they were pretty close to making the NCAA tournament. They return everybody. They play a different style of basketball compared to what you see nowadays. It’s very typical of what you see in the early 90s, where it’s just constant motion and screening. Very hard to guard and our guys aren’t used to seeing that.
“They all shoot the basketball extremely well from the perimeter. We have to make sure we do a great job of communicating on the defensive end and get through screens, contest shots. We have to take good shots on our end to make sure we don’t have to go down and play defense for another 30 seconds and chase people around those screens.”
Truman is coming off a trip to the Elite Eight a season ago — the first since the 1998-99 campaign. The Bulldogs finished last season 20-3 overall and were ranked No. 1 in the Midwest Region, and were regional champions after defeating Michigan Tech.
Ranked sixth in the NABC preseason poll, Truman is the only GLVC team ranked in the top-25. The Bulldogs are led by GLVC Player of the Year Cade McKnight and Freshman of the Year Masen Miller.
“Truman State is coming off an Elite Eight performance last year,” Boschee said. “Everybody is returning. Both teams are coming in 2-0 and playing pretty impressive basketball. My main concern right now is SBU and making sure we get that first one.”
Both matchups provide a solid litmus test for a Lions team looking to find their identity in the early part of the season.
“We tell our guys all the time, ‘When you come to play college basketball, you want to play some of the best teams,’” Boschee said. “We’re just trying to see where we are at against two very respectable opponents, two former MIAA foes. We’ll definitely get to see where we are after playing these two teams.”
