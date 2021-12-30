The Missouri Southern men's basketball team's upcoming road games against Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Lions' program, the MSSU athletic department announced on Thursday.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, as well as the broader community are of the utmost importance," the university said in a release. "Any announcements on rescheduling of the games will be made at a later date."
The MSSU men were set to travel to play at Northwest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Western at 7:30 Monday, respectively.
As of this time, the MSSU women's road games are still on, the athletic department confirmed. The Lions will play the Bearcats at 1:30 on New Year's Day and the Griffons at 5:30 on Monday.
The MSSU men aren't scheduled to play against until it hosts Pittsburg State on Jan. 8 at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.