The Missouri Southern men’s cross country team has four athletes named All-Region selections while Ryan Riddle was named the Central Region Athlete of the Year as the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its regional cross country awards on Tuesday afternoon.
Ryan Riddle, Jarod Ozee, JP Rutledge and Riley Simpson all were named All-Region for the Lions after their performances at this past weekend’s Regional Championships held at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
It is the third-straight year the Lions have taken home the Regional Athlete of the Year award as Gidieon Kimutai won in 2018 and 2019.
This season, Riddle is undefeated as he had a season-opening win at Southwest Baptist and followed that up with a win at the Southern Stampede. The sophomore then went on to win at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, before capturing both the MIAA Title and the Regional Title.
Rutledge was second at last weekend’s NCAA Regional Championship, while Simpson finished sixth and Ozee was 23rd.
The Lions have qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships which will be held on Nov. 20 in Tampa, Fla. and will be hosted by Saint Leo University.
