KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's cross country team was picked to win the MIAA and the women were picked to finish seventh in this year's preseason coaches poll, the league office announced on Friday.
The men have won three of the last five MIAA Championships and finished second last season. The women finished seventh last year and will yield a young team hungry to prove themselves this season.
For the men, Gidieon Kimutai and Ryan Riddle have combined to win the last three individual championships at the conference meet with Riddle winning last year. Kimutai did not compete last year in cross country due to injury, but will be back for his junior year with the Lions.
Riddle, Rutledge and Simpson were All-MIAA and All-Region honoree's with Riddle and Rutledge also picking up All-American honors.
Returning for the men are Riddle, Kimutai, JP Rutledge, Gabe McClain, Landon Fatino, Zachary Finley, Santiago Granados, Evan Northcutt and Riley Simpson. The Lions added a Division I transfer in Clayton Whitehead and 10 freshmen to round out the roster this year.
For the women, Kelie Henderson is back after being an All-MIAA honoree and along with Grace Scott, Kayanna Gaines, Jenari Lopez and Riley Vickrey is back to lead and mentor seven freshmen, looking to make their mark on the program and conference.
