The Missouri Southern men's cross country team is ranked ninth to start the season in the first poll posted by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The Lions were picked to win the MIAA in the preseason coaches poll last week and Monday were ranked second in the first regional poll put out by the USTFCCCA.
For the men, Gidieon Kimutai and Ryan Riddle have combined to win the last three individual championships at the conference meet — with Riddle winning last year.
In addition to Kimutai and Riddle returning, J.P. Rutledge, Gabe McClain, Landon Fatino, Zachary Finley, Santiago Granados, Evan Northcutt and Riley Simpson are back for MSSU. The Lions added a Division I transfer in Clayton Whitehead and 10 freshmen to round out the roster this year.
Kimutai did not compete last year in cross country due to injury, but will be back for his junior year with the Lions. Riddle, Rutledge and Simpson were All-MIAA and All-Region honoree's with Riddle and Rutledge also picking up All-American honors.
The Lions will be in action this Thursday when both the men and women open up the season at Rogers State.
