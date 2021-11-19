The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern men's cross country team will be in action on Saturday morning as the No. 10 Lions take part in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships hosted by Saint Leo University in Tampa, Fla.
The men will run their 10k Championship with an 8:45 a.m. start.
The Lions will be running in their fifth-straight national championship as a team and 16th in the last 19 years the event has been ran. The event did not taken place in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Southern is coming off of a second-place finish at the NCAA Central Region Championships that was held in Joplin at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course where junior Ryan Riddle won the individual title.
Riddle, along with JP Rutledge (2nd) Riley Simpson (6th) and Jarod Ozee (23rd) all earned All-Region honors for their performances in the race.
Southern started its season with a win at Southwest Baptist and then picked up a runner-up finish at the Southern Stampede, a fifth-place finish at Alabama-Huntsville and runner-up finishes at both the MIAA and NCAA Central Region Championships.
Riddle has won every event he has entered this season and was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Central Region Athlete of the Year this past week. It marked the third-straight year a Lion had won the award as Gidieon Kimutai won it in 2018 and 2019.
The Lions have had a top-22 finish in 15 of the last 18 NCAA Championships and have had a men's runner place in the top-five in four of the last five Championships.
The last time the Lions were competing at this course in Tampa, Southern came home with the individual National Champion as Vincent Kiprop dominated the field that year.
