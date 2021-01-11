The Missouri Southern men’s golf team has added another for the 2021-22 school year.
MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler announced Monday the addition of Tradgon McCrae, who comes to the Lions from a Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College program that has been competing as the No. 1 ranked team at the junior college level. McCrae has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the junior college national rankings.
"Tradgon McCrae is a great young man from western Kansas," Wheeler stated in a Monday news release. "He is currently on coach Chris Young's No. 1 ranked Hutchison Community College Blue Dragons and is the No. 4 player in the Division 1 junior college ranks with a scoring average of 72.48. He is powerful and gives himself a lot of looks for birdie. Tradgon is a perfect fit for our fall 2021 roster."
McCrae is a product of Hays High School, where he was a four-year letter winner for coach Mark Watts. He was a first-team all-conference selection, as well as the conference player of the year as a junior.
At the Kansas State Championships, McCrae finished fifth as a freshman, fourth as a junior and third as a sophomore. He was also a first-team all-state selection twice in his prep career.
McCrae lettered three times in basketball, four times in soccer and once in baseball in high school.
The son of Melea and Terrance McCrae, Tradgon plans to major in physical education at MSSU.
