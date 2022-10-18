NEWTON, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team just missed out on its second team championship of the fall season on Tuesday as the Lions placed second at the Newman Invitational held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
The Lions will go into the spring MIAA season in first place, however, as Southern was the top finishing MIAA team earning 10 points to put the Lions in first place in the MIAA standings.
Teams had to deal with colder weather over the course of two days as all 36 holes could not be finished and some teams had to finish out round two and then move on to round three.
Ben Marckmann led the way for the Green and Gold as he placed third individually with a score of 218, just three strokes off the lead. Josh Hamnett finished tied for 10 as he shot a 75 in the final 18 to finish at 224 for the tournament.
Ben Epperely shot 229 to finish tied for 22nd, while Tradgon McCrae finished at 231, tied for 30th. Connor Williamson shot a 233 and was tied for 41st.
Concordia-St. Paul edged out the Lions as the Golden Bears shot five over as a team and finished three strokes in front of Southern to take the team title.
Northeastern State was third, followed by Rogers State, Washburn, Central Oklahoma, Fort Hays State, Central Missouri, Missouri Western, Arkansas Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma, Minnesota-Crookston, Sioux Falls, Mary, Lincoln and Newman to round out the team scores.
WOMEN
MARYVILLE Mo. — The MSSU women's golf team moved up a spot on the final day and the Lions placed seventh at the Midwest Fall Classic, hosted by Northwest Missouri State University at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.
Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro led the way for the Lions after improving five strokes from round one to shoot a 78 in the final 18 and finish 11th at 161. Lily Allman improved three strokes and was tied for 25th at 167, while Mia Scrimgeour shot a 170 and was tied for 30th.
Julianna Washka improved by three strokes from round one to two and shot 175, while Lucy Moss improved by eight strokes to shoot a 190.
The Lions shot a 341 in round one and a 332 in round two to finish at 673 for the tournament.
Augustana took the team title by 14 strokes over second-place Central Missouri.
Nebraska-Kearney was third, followed by Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri, Oklahoma Baptist, the Lions, Southwest Minnesota, Concordia-St. Paul, William Jewell, Wayne State, Fort Hays State, Truman, Newman, Mary, Sioux Falls and MSU Moorhead to round out the team scores.
Both Southern teams will be back in action next week when the Lions travel to Tulsa to take part in the Tulsa Cup hosted by Rogers State at Forest Ridge and Indian Springs.
