HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team shot a final-round two-under par 282 as a team as it competed in the 2022 Natural States Classic on Tuesday at the Red Apple Inn and Country Club.
The Lions had two players under par and three at par in the final round with 23 birdies for the seven golfers throughout the final round.
Connor Williamson led the way as he shot even-par 142 for the tournament to finish tied for ninth individually. Logan Greer was one stroke behind Williamson with a 143 and tied for 12th.
Tradgon McCrae and Ben Marckmann both shot one-under 70's, while Alexander Page fired an even-par 71. McCrae and Page finished tied for 20th with a 143, while Marckmann finished at 149. Grant Sikes fired a final-round 73 to finish at 150, while Ben Epperly fired a final-round 75 and finished at 156.
Henderson State shot 13-under as a team in the final day and 16-under par over the 36 holes to take the tournament, finishing four strokes in front of Harding.
Missouri S&T was third, followed by the Lions, Southern Arkansas, Missouri Western, Southeastern Oklahoma, Northwestern Oklahoma, Harding's B team, Arkansas-Monticello and Hendrix to round out the team scores.
Southern travels to Central Missouri for the Mule Classic. The event will be an MIAA sanctioned event and will take place next Monday and Tuesday at Mule National Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.